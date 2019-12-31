Mission Valley Bancorp Appoints Jeffrey M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer

SUN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Mission Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the appointment of Jeffrey M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer of Mission Valley Bancorp and Mission Valley Bank effective December 26, 2019. Mr. Watson succeeds Diane Auten who resigned from the Company and the Bank effective the same date. Mr. Watson will serve in this new role in addition to his current capacity as Chief Operating Officer of Mission Valley Bank.

About Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses in the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys. The Bank was chartered in July 2001, with a vision of local ownership and a commitment to providing financial solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

