Mississauga Returns as Top International Mid-Sized City of the Future and Recognized for Strong Economic Performance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The City of Mississauga has received five awards from Foreign Direct Investment (fDi) Magazine, highlighted by its return as the overall winner for mid-sized City of the Future 2021/2022 in all of the Americas for strong economic performance. The criteria for the award looks at the infrastructure, incentives and capabilities of cities and regions for attracting future inward investment.

"It's an absolute honour to once again hold on to our ranking of top Mid-Sized American City of the Future – it's simply a testament to Mississauga's prosperous and sustainable economy. We celebrate this recognition together with our dynamic and resilient business community, our supportive City Council and our dedicated Economic Development staff. The City of Mississauga continues to make it a priority to attract great talent and key knowledge-based companies that contribute to enhancing our global profile," said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Being innovative and welcoming to businesses reinforces our reputation as a destination where companies choose to invest, create jobs and remain ahead of the competition. Our office will continue to facilitate economic development and business expansion to Mississauga for a healthy and prosperous economy."

Mississauga received recognition in the following categories as a mid-sized City:

First in Cities of the Future

Second in Business Friendliness

Second in Economic Potential

Third in Connectivity

Mississauga was chosen second in

Overall fDi Strategy by fDi's judging panel

"Mississauga is an open and diverse city with the assets businesses need to locate, grow and succeed. We are part of one of the world's fastest growing major city economies that has a highly skilled and extremely diverse talent pool, with strong connections to global markets and opportunities," said Harold Dremin, Director of Economic Development. "We are humbled and encouraged by this international recognition to continue on our path helping businesses locate, grow and prosper and we look forward to an even brighter future."

Mississauga's vibrant and diverse business community is made up of over 98,000 businesses, 1,400 multinational firms and 75 Fortune 500 companies. Mississauga is one of the largest business centres in Canada, comprised of many prominent knowledge-based industries in Canada. These sectors include: Advanced Manufacturing, Financial Services, Information and Communications Technology, Life Sciences, Smart Logistics and more. Visit the Economic Development Office website to learn more.

Background

fDi Cities of the Future shortlists are created using specialist online tools across cities throughout North and South America. Cities are scored up to a maximum of 10 points under each individual criteria which are weighted by importance to give the overall scores. The ranking system is focused on a mixture of data and expert opinions to rank cities that have the best prospects for inward investment, economic development and business expansion. fDi is the world's premier publication for the business of globalization. Visit fdiintelligence.com.

