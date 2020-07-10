Mississippi Activist Takes Action After First West Nile Case Announced

PORT GIBSON, Miss., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When a West Nile virus case was announced in the middle of the already devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi activist James Hendry and his nonprofit organization WEEP (West Nile Education, Eradication, and Prevention) & Recover stepped up to provide mosquito protection to the local community. Hendry provided 600 families with free Spartan Mosquito products, along with educational West Nile virus prevention tools, to residents of Claiborne County and the surrounding area. The state of Mississippi officially announced its first case of West Nile virus in 2020, and, as mosquito season intensifies, WEEP aims to protect people from the deadly predators in their own backyards.

WEEP & Recover

WEEP & Recover is a nonprofit organization dedicated to virus awareness and mosquito control. In Claiborne County, WEEP distributed free units of Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech and Spartan GO!, a powerful combination of mosquito prevention products, at the Port Gibson Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 9, 2020.

For Hendry, community outreach is personal. After he lost his son, Phillip, to a West Nile virus-related illness, Hendry made mosquito virus education his lifelong mission. "My son Phillip was 19 years old when his life was taken by a mosquito," Hendry said. "As a father, that broke me. Now, I'm doing everything I can to make sure nobody else dies from this mysterious and dangerous disease. This effort is how I honor Phillip's legacy."

Even in the midst of the COVID outbreak, Hendry hopes that members of the Mississippi community will take the West Nile virus seriously. "I wish things weren't this way. I wish that these two viruses weren't plaguing the state of Mississippi. But viruses don't discriminate; they only destroy," Hendry said. "I'm proud to safely gather with Claiborne County and fight against this West Nile virus."

A community that stands together builds a nation that will not fall. Hendry hopes that these small steps will create lasting impact for the residents of Claiborne County, the entire state of Mississippi, and the collective American family. Hendry believes that the only way a community can fight against this dangerous disease is by coming together. "If the past few months have taught us anything, it's that beautiful things can happen when we put faith over fear and community over the individual. Life is short. COVID-19 brought that undeniable truth into greater meaning. I think it's always the right time to do the right thing," Hendry said. "This is how I keep Phillip's memory alive."

About WEEP & Recover

WEEP & Recover is a registered 501-c3 organization dedicated to providing information about West Nile Virus prevention and eradication. They aim to educate everyone in the Southern United States and, eventually, all of North America.

