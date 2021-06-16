Mississippi-Based Outpatient Mental Healthcare Provider Names New CEO

OXFORD, Miss., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Track Medical Group, a leading provider of outpatient mental healthcare services in Mississippi, is pleased to announce Trace Swartzfager has been named CEO.

Swartzfager brings more than 30 years of experience in behavioral health administration to the role, including more than 20 years at St. Dominic's in Jackson, Mississippi. He most recently served as St. Dominic's Vice President of Business Development and Behavioral Health Services.

Trace Swartzfager has been named CEO of Right Track Medical Group, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services in Mississippi.

"Trace is the right leader at the right time," said Billy Young, Right Track's founder and current CEO, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board. "We established our first clinic in 2018 with a commitment to making mental healthcare accessible to as many patients as possible. Trace has strong behavioral health knowledge and the leadership experience that it will take to continue that growth while ensuring the focus is always on patient experience and outcomes."

It's that commitment to access that solidified Swartzfager's interest in joining the Right Track team.

"I'm a believer in enhancing access to care in the local communities," he said. "I want to see Right Track become well known in the communities we serve, to become part of the healthcare fabric in each community working hand-in-hand with primary care and other local providers."

As CEO, Swartzfager will continue to work with Young, as well as the organization's physician-led team that includes Katherine Pannel, DO, Medical Director; Stephen Pannel, DO, ABPN, ABAM, Chief Medical Officer; and Johanna Lu, MD, ABPN, Clinical Director.

"Right Track's physician-led model means a patient can receive all the care they need under one roof, including therapy and medication management," he said. "It's a model that I believe in because it puts the patient first. I'm looking forward to traveling to each Right Track clinic and getting to know our entire team and the communities we serve."

Swartzfager is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Telehealth Association and is a Board Member for Harbor House of Jackson.

Swartzfager assumes the role of CEO on June 14.

For more information, please visit our blog. To schedule an interview, please contact Rhes Low, Director of Strategy and Media Relations, at [email protected] or (662) 801-9599.

About Right Track Medical Group

Right Track Medical Group offers a physician-led approach to treating anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders on an outpatient basis. Right Track clinics are located throughout Mississippi in Biloxi, Columbus, Corinth, Hattiesburg, Madison, Meridian, Olive Branch, Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo. We are also located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To learn about Right Track Medical Group's approach to mental healthcare and our team, visit www.righttrackmedical.com.

Related Images

trace-swartzfager-ceo.jpg

Trace Swartzfager, CEO

Trace Swartzfager has been named CEO of Right Track Medical Group, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services in Mississippi.

SOURCE Right Track Medical Group