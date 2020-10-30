Missouri Doctor Leads World Medical Association

His patients probably weren't even aware he'd just been installed as the president of the World Medical Association (WMA). Watch the video at mercy.net/BarbeWMA.

As the COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the worldwide importance of health care, Dr. Barbe will lead the organization that represents more than 9 million physicians.

The WMA has an official relationship with the World Health Organization, and its members include 114 national medical associations. Dr. Barbe is also a past president of the American Medical Association.

In his speech today, he spotlighted the pandemic as one of the biggest challenges he and his colleagues face. "We must continue to advocate for adequate personal protective equipment, appropriate facilities and medical equipment, and adequate support staff," he said. "We must work with public health officials to pursue policies that reduce the frequency and severity of disease while at the same time allowing for an orderly and safe conduct of business and education. We must continue to let the science lead us and be vocal advocates for evidence-based treatment and safe and effective vaccines."

With that, the small-town doctor, who returned to his hometown to practice medicine, brought his common-sense message to the world stage.

"I think what we've learned from Dr. Barbe during his many leadership roles, both within Mercy and beyond, is that all of us in health care are facing similar challenges," said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO. "He's been a strong advocate for things like high-quality medical care for everyone, which is a global concern. I know he'll continue to do what he can to improve access, and patients around the world will be better for his leadership."

During his year-long term, Dr. Barbe will continue to see patients at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Mountain Grove, where he works with his wife, Debbie, an RN, and his son, Dr. Nathaniel Barbe.

