Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Missouri a Vital Work Up Report That Will be Needed for Better Compensation and They Recommend Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Missouri on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss how important the 'work up' is. The 'work up' is a listing of all of the types of asbestos containing parts a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to-and it is this information that becomes the foundation for the mesothelioma-lung cancer asbestos exposure compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste share our passion about wanting to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receive the best possible financial compensation settlement results-and we are available 24-7 to help a person like this if they or their family would call us anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of places or jobs a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy include:

Shipyards in Maine , Virginia , Connecticut , New York , Pennsylvania , Massachusetts , Mississippi , California , Washington or Hawaii.

, , , , , , , , or Hawaii. While preparing a navy ship for deployment (primary focus here is for those in the engine room, machine shop or mechanical areas of the ship).

Performing maintenance on a navy ship while at sea.

Assisting with the decommissioning of a navy ship.

As a 'Snipe', most commonly referred to as someone who worked below decks. This included those that are assigned to engineering rates, such as Machinists' Mates, Boilermen, Enginemen, or Hull Technicians.

For more information and on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee's Summit, O'Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facilities:

Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: http://www. barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.slucare.edu/cancer-center/resources/saint-louis-university-cancer-information-center.php.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

