Missouri School Districts Expand Telehealth Support Through Hazel Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Health , the national leader in school-based healthcare, has announced partnerships with seven Missouri school districts to provide telehealth services for K-12 students and families. Through Hazel Health, students are able to connect directly with licensed physicians from their school nurse's office or at home.

"With its network of local healthcare providers, effective SBHCs and FQHCs, and strong group of dedicated school nurses, Missouri is setting a national example for improving student health and wellness," said Josh Golomb, CEO of Hazel Health. "Our goal is to provide complementary support, such as access to doctors during the school day without leaving campus. Schools are a central engagement point for students and families, meaning they're in a good position to efficiently and effectively contribute to student wellness efforts."

Joining the hundreds of school districts that have implemented Hazel Health's school-based telehealth services nationally are Missouri's Grandview R-2 School District, Puxico R-8 School District, Rockwood School District and St. Clair R-XIII School District.

"Using Hazel Health as a resource helps me better educate students and families about health, wellness and the common medical conditions they're dealing with," said Kadie Stormer, Nurse at Grandview Elementary. "I love that partnering with Hazel Health means working parents and caregivers don't have their lives upended to gain access to care when a child is ill."

As the only telehealth provider designed specifically for schools, Hazel Health's technology enables on-demand care within minutes, and strictly adheres to FERPA, HIPAA, and district and federal policies. The company's care team is staffed by culturally responsive, state-licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, who work alongside nurses and parents to treat students and advise on next steps.

"Puxico is a rural community, so access to medical care can be a challenge for our students and their families," said Nate Wills, Principal at Puxico Elementary. "Hazel also provides us an opportunity to keep students in class as much as possible without students accruing excessive absences due to health concerns. We have been extremely pleased in our partnership with Hazel."

Hazel Health actively partners with insurance companies and state Medicaid programs to fund programs. These partners support their mission to improve access to health, reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, and improve key health outcomes.

"This partnership is designed to increase access to quality health care for all students, safely keep healthy students in school, positively impact attendance and provide convenience – particularly for working parents," said Amy Wehr, Supervisor, Wellness and Health Services at Rockwood R-VI School District. "This option for families is one more method in our toolkit to support the wellbeing of all students."

"When we learned of Hazel Health, we thought it would be a wonderful resource that we could offer our families," said Nadine Aitch, Asst. Superintendent at St. Clair R-13 School District. "We live in a lower socioeconomic status community. For families in need, education and health services are not always a priority. But the partnership with Hazel Health allows us to combine both areas to ease the burden on our families."

About Hazel Health

Hazel Health is committed to eliminating barriers to quality healthcare for children. As the national leader in delivering pediatric telehealth care, Hazel Health partners with school districts across the U.S. and currently serves almost 2 million children. Hazel's team of experienced pediatricians, therapists, educators, and best-in-class engineers are passionate about ensuring all children receive the best care in school or at home. Hazel is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.hazel.co.

