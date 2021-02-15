Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate for 2022 Democratic Primary Expands Campaign Team

Miller brings a deep reservoir of leadership to Shepard for the U.S. Senate. During his Army career, he deployed once as Aide-de-Camp to the Deputy Commanding General of Ground Forces in Iraq, and again as Detachment Commander & Communications Director for the Special Operations Task Force - Syria. Through these experiences, he began to understand what it means to be an American at home and abroad.

"I'm so excited to join Timothy Shepard for the U.S. Senate and support Timothy's vision to restore representative democracy, invest in jobs, education, and healthcare, and restore MainStreet back to its role at the center of our economy."

-Tim Miller - West Point Graduate, Army Veteran, Grassroots Organizer.

"Mobilizing the vote and building a new and larger coalition is our job in this campaign. I'm thrilled to have Miller as my Senior Advisor for Veterans Affairs and Director of Student Outreach. His experience in the military has equipped him as a leader for our grassroots movement."

-Timothy Shepard - Missouri Candidate for the Democratic Nomination for United States Senate

Learn more about Tim Shepard at https://tshepard.com/about-tim.

About Tim Shepard for United States Senate: We are building a grassroots movement to restore democracy, reform capitalism, and invest in our future for Missouri and all Americans. We are working to elect Tim to fight for us, not the political establishment and large corporate interests. Tim's platform puts everyday Missourians front and center with common-sense solutions to big problems that so many of us face.

Our motto as we take on the machine is to, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." - Margaret Mead.

