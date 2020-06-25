Missouri Welcomes 1,400 New Tech Jobs As Statewide Recovery Efforts Ramp Up

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" Plan, the state's coordinated effort to reopen and rebuild its economy, Missouri is showing its strength in the tech industry. Accenture Federal Services (AFS) recently selected St. Louis, Missouri, for its new Advanced Technology Center, creating 1,400 new technology jobs. AFS will provide U.S. federal government agencies with advanced digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber solutions. Missouri's workforce gave St. Louis an edge over competing states.

Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman announces the company's selection of St. Louis, Missouri, for its newest Advanced Technology Center. The company plans to create 1,400 technology jobs in the region.

"We're proud to welcome Accenture Federal Services to Missouri where we're developing the next generation of tech talent," Governor Mike Parson said. "Missouri is already recognized as one of the most prepared states for the digital economy, and at a time when many Missourians are looking for work, this move will create more opportunity, grow our technology workforce, and strengthen our standing as a technology hub in the U.S."

Missouri has earned a reputation as the tech hub of the Midwest with companies such as Square, Cerner Corporation, and World Wide Technology in the state. The AFS executive team recognized Missouri's dedication to growing its tech industry.

"The region's skilled talent, vibrant technology ecosystem and strong commitment to collaboration between government, civic, business, academic and community partners made St. Louis the ideal location for our new Advanced Technology Center," said AFS CEO John Goodman. "By expanding our operations in this area, we will provide our people and new hires a great place to live and do work that matters."

As Missouri continues to accelerate its economic resurgence following the COVID-19 pandemic, significant investments and new jobs are critical to the state's recovery efforts. Missouri's strong foundation in the tech industry makes it an attractive place for companies searching for a cost-friendly place to do business with an abundance of available tech talent.

"The selection of St. Louis signifies Accenture's confidence in the region as an optimal location to do business, and the addition of 1,400 new jobs will enrich our already-thriving technology climate," said Steve Johnson, AllianceSTL President and CEO. "We worked in close collaboration throughout this process with our great partners at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Missouri Partnership and the Missouri Department of Economic Development."

"Attracting Accenture Federal Services to the state is the single largest business recruitment win in terms of jobs and payroll that we have partnered on to date since the formation of our organization," said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. "Business attraction opportunities like this don't come around every day. These are well-paying career-making jobs that are thriving in today's new economy. To see AFS make this kind of commitment in Missouri during these times is both a testament to the resiliency of our state and the competitiveness of the team of economic development professionals who worked in concert to make this happen."

Contact: Janelle Higgins, (314) 541-4911, [email protected]

SOURCE Missouri Partnership

Related Links

www.missouripartnership.com

