Mister Car Wash Awards 41 Scholarships

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The journey from being inspired to inspiring others can be very short, as evidenced by the stories of 41 scholarship recipients selected by Mister Car Wash in 2018. Now in its third year, the Mister Car Wash Scholarship program is helping employees shape their future by helping them reach their higher education goals.

Scholarships totaling $34,000 were awarded by Mister Car Wash at the start of the 2018-2019 school year. Each finalist received awards of $500 or $1,000 to be applied toward current tuitions at local colleges and vocational schools.

"It's a thrill to see the size of our scholarship program grow for the third consecutive year," said Megan Everett, Director of Marketing. Everett described how rewarding it is to review the scholarship applications and said she and her colleagues feel honored and inspired to work alongside such talented team members. "As a collective group, Mister Car Wash scholarship recipients include critical problem solvers and future leaders," said Everett. "Mister Car Wash is honored to be part of their journey and is proud to share their goals of changing lives and making the world a better place."

A review of all the winning essays reveals that working at Mister Car Wash is a first job for most scholarship recipients. As evidenced by their essays, these individuals have thrived by maintaining a positive attitude, often balancing good grades in school with family, work and other extracurricular commitments. All have shown a deep commitment to team and self improvement as well as demonstrated a strong work ethic. Through Mister Car Wash, they have learned to excel through the guidance of mentors, to lead by example and to stay goal focused.

Reflecting the sentiments of all scholarship recipients, one wrote: "Mister's commitment to helping their employees to reach the next level and fulfill their potential is reflected in our mission statement, 'Inspiring People to Shine.' When I started with Mister, I considered myself a hard worker, and I was proud of my work ethic. I have learned, however, that there is much more to being a hard worker than just working hard, per se. It's an ability to prioritize the tasks at hand, an ability to push through difficult obstacles, and going the extra mile that makes the difference between simply a hard worker and someone who has truly been inspired to shine. I am still the hard worker that I was when I began with Mister, but I have been inspired to shine in my character as an employee and as a person. I have been inspired to rise to my potential, to prioritize, to persevere, and to strive for that extra opportunity to shine each day."

Awarding tuition scholarships to admirable students this year is part of Mister Car Wash's Inspiring Futures program. For more information, please visit http://mistercarwash.com/community/

Presented below are the names, cities and colleges of all 41 recipients of Mister Car Wash's 2018 Inspiring Futures Scholarship:

Adam Bigler – Provo, UT – Brigham Young University Adrian Perez – Orlando, FL – University of Central Florida Alexis Bencun – Abilene, TX – Cisco Junior College Alexis Flora – Lancaster, PA - Harrisburg Area Community College Anibal Hernandez – Grand Rapids, MI – Grand Rapids Community College Anthony Fiorella – Murfreesboro, TN – Middle Tennessee State University Brian Hamm – Spokane, WA – Spokane Community College Bridget Rabaglia – Severna Park, MD – Case Western Reserve University Brittany Hoover – Decatur, AL – Calhoun Community College Brook Burnopp – Arnold, MD – Anne Arundel Community College Bryson Martinez – Abilene, TX – Abilene Christian University Carina Spurlock – Inver Grove, MN – Inver Hills Community College Danielle Pomeroy – Tucson, AZ – Grand Canyon University Eduardo Ballesteros – Tucson, AZ – Pima Community College Emilie Turner – Bowling Green , TN – Western Kentucky University Emily Fryer – Logan, UT – Utah State University Erika Garcia – Tucson, AZ – University of Arizona Gabriel Carreon – El Paso, TX – University of Texas at El Paso Harmony Sartwell – Arnold, MD – Anne Arundel Community College Heather Whitehouse – Pasco, WA – Columbia Basic College Isidro Beltran – Reading, PA – Alvernia University Jakob Kopf – Reading, PA – Reading Area Community College Juan Gomez – Bakersfield, CA – California State University Julian Rubio – Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University Kaitlyn Miller – Milledgeville, GA – Georgia College and State University Kaylie Green – Orem, UT – Utah Valley University Kevin Wagner – Kennesaw, GA – Kennesaw State University Keysha' Darby – Jackson, MS – Stillman College Kiley Lezotte – Orlando, FL – University of Central Florida Kirsten Speer – Spokane, WA – Whitworth University Madison LaTurno – Springfield, MO – Missouri State University Martin Lemus – Bakersfield, CA – California State University Mikayla Washington – Prairie View, TX – Prairie View A&M University Ramiro Gomez-Diaz – Minneapolis, MN – Augsburg College Rebecca Bennett – Orlando, FL – Valencia Community College Rebekah Belkin – Orlando, FL – Seminole State College Riyan Rattan – Houston, TX – University of Houston Rolando Garcia Gaytan – Platteville, WI – University of Wisconsin Taylor Coleman – Austin, TX – University of Texas Zachary Fruecht – Tarpon Springs, FL – St. Petersburg Community College Zachary Marin – Clermont, FL – Lake Sumter State College

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 260+ car washes and 30+ express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

