Mister Car Wash Opens New Location in Grimes, Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Hawkeye State with the opening of its newest location at 1901 SE 11th St in Grimes, IA. The Grimes location is Mister's 13th in the state and brings Mister's total employment in the greater Des Moines area to nearly 170.

"Adding a new location in Grimes made a lot of sense. It's growing rapidly and gives our members and customers in the northwest part of the city access to the Mister brand," said Ryan Darby, vice president, development and construction. "We've nearly doubled our store count in the Des Moines area since 2018 and it's been exciting to see new members join our Unlimited Wash Club program and enjoy all the benefits of having access to our locations across the city."

At Mister, Iowans get a car wash that is specially formulated for the local climate and road conditions to ensure the best clean. For those who want to experience the Mister "shine" for themselves, the new Grimes location will be offering free car washes on July 24-25.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 am to 7:00 pm Mon - Sat, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Sun. For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/grimes/

Join the Mister Car Wash team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash is an equal opportunity employer, and new team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits, and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 340 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. People are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture that brings to life the Mister experience.

