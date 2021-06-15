Mister Car Wash Opens New Store in Herriman, UT

TUCSON, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest car wash company, Mister Car Wash, continues to expand its presence in the Beehive State with the June 5th opening of its newest location at 5153 Anthem Park Blvd. in Herriman in a growing part of the city that is undergoing a burst of new retail development. The new store will employ 10 individuals, bringing Mister's total employment in the state to just over 200 team members.

"Our core value, 'We Care,' is a part of every new store opening and that attitude shines through each and every employee at Mister as we provide top notch service to our customers," stated Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. "We are excited to be able to provide yet another location through this new store for our customers and Unlimited Wash Club members, giving them multiple options to choose from in the area," he concluded.

Hours of operation of the new store are Mondays – Saturdays from 7:30 am - 8:00 pm and Sundays from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. For more information about the new location, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/location/anthem.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

