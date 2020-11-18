Mistplay Ranked Number 4 Fastest-Growing Company in Canada, 16th Fastest Growing in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™

Mistplay empowers millions of people to earn loyalty rewards by playing mobile games through its Android app. The platform has attracted some of the largest mobile game developers including Playtika, Scopely, Netmarble, Peak and King.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 23rd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Mistplay's CEO Henri Machalani, credits their advanced machine learning and continuous user engagement model with the company's 11,503 percent revenue growth. Machalani said, "We're using AI targeting to introduce users to the games they're most likely to enjoy, while continuously rewarding them for playing. It has created a unique platform that delivers value to both gamers and game developers, and we're really excited to see how fast it's growing."

"This year's Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, despite the constant uncertainty. This year's winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Mistplay -

Mistplay is the Loyalty Program for mobile gamers. Millions of players around the world use Mistplay daily to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. You can check them out here: https://mistplaypr.onelink.me/TOlb/3b62eb44

