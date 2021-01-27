Misty Copeland Launches Mustang Mach-E Social Challenge to Honor Unique Strength of Women - #ShowSomeMuscle

American ballet dancer Misty Copeland, professional basketball player Gabby Williams and Ayana Lage, an advocate for social justice, helped kick off the challenge earlier this week. These talented, accomplished women are sharing their personal stories of unique strength and triumph, and nominating the inspirational women in their own lives to also #ShowSomeMuscle.

"After 20 years of performing, the loss of live shows and the purpose that gave me has taken its toll," said Copeland. "But I have been inspired by and have witnessed real courage and resilience, and seen strength in vulnerability as we remain hopeful of an end to the pandemic. That's why I'm honored to be among the first voices to share my story in the Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle challenge and to celebrate the women who continue to inspire me."

Through #ShowSomeMuscle, Ford is providing a platform – and an iconic symbol – to spotlight all of the inspirational women who are redefining what real muscle looks like.

"With Mustang Mach-E, Ford is redefining the conventional idea of a muscle car," said Emma Bergg, Ford global electric vehicle communications manager. "Through this challenge, we're highlighting that muscle is not only physical form and brute strength – it encompasses innovation, empathy, creativity, compassion and resilience."

To illustrate the spirit of the challenge, Ford is working with Detroit-bred fine artist and muralist Sydney James to create custom artwork for a limited-edition #ShowSomeMuscle T-shirt.

"My body of work is about strong women," said James. "My inspiration for the Madonna of Muscle art featured on this shirt is a leader, entrepreneur and hustler in the Detroit community – one whose image exudes so much more than physical strength."

Highlights of the accomplishments of these talented heroes sharing their stories include:

Misty Copeland: With 20 years of professional ballet under her belt, Copeland made history by becoming the first African American woman to be a principal dancer at one of the nation's most prestigious dance companies. She is the author of three bestselling books, Life In Motion, Ballerina Body, and Bunheads.

Gabby Williams: Professional basketball player, Williams brings dominating athleticism and dynamic skill to the court. With a flair for music and fashion and a mind for activism, Williams is a power forward, was the No. 4 draft pick, and plays in Hungary.

Ayana Lage: Tampa-based blog curator Lage has made a name for herself as an outspoken advocate for social justice. As a new mother, she has been open with her followers about postpartum mental health.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

SOURCE Ford Motor Company