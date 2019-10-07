MIT launches digital content library for workforce learning on emerging technologies

To address this unmet need, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has assembled a team of writers, educators, and subject matter experts from both academia and industry to power the Institute's newest online learning offering — a digital content library designed to help organizations keep their workforces apprised of the latest developments in technology and science. Known as MIT Horizon , the platform contains bite-sized articles, videos, and podcasts on emerging technologies, with early topics including additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and robotics.

"Technologies are advancing very rapidly, and we feel a responsibility at MIT to provide learning opportunities that can help today's workforce keep up with this pace of innovation," said Sanjay Sarma, MIT vice president for open learning. "With MIT Horizon, we aim to introduce more granular learning in a variety of formats that teams can easily consume."

A subscription-based service, MIT Horizon presents unbiased, up-to-date, accurate educational content together with an enterprise-friendly platform, usage analytics, ongoing user engagement support, and various professional services.

Developed for both technical and non-technical learners, content delivered on MIT Horizon is conceived of and created by MIT writers, faculty, and industry experts. Some content is licensed from MIT publishers, including MIT Press and Sloan Management Review.

The goal of MIT Horizon is to help teams quickly understand and apply the latest developments in technology and science to their industry.

Five customers have subscribed to MIT Horizon so far, including global technology companies HP, Inc., and Amsted Industries.

"This is a groundbreaking platform specially-designed for learning on emerging technologies," Sarma said. "We are thrilled to bring this offering to organizations in need of new learning opportunities, as it reflects our mission of expanding MIT's educational reach to millions of working professionals."

If you are interested in bringing MIT Horizon to your organization, please contact horizon@mit.edu.

About MIT Open Learning

MIT's Office of Open Learning aims to transform teaching and learning at MIT and around the world through the innovative use of digital technologies. MIT Open Learning provides lifelong learning opportunities designed to advance skills, capabilities, careers, and organizations. With a strong commitment to learning science, MIT Open Learning supports research ranging from basic science on how people learn to bold experiments with new technologies in classrooms at MIT and beyond. Learn more at openlearning.mit.edu.

About MIT Horizon

MIT Horizon is an enterprise-level content library designed to help large organizations better educate their workforce on emerging technologies like AI, additive manufacturing and blockchain. MIT Horizon offers unbiased, up-to-date, accurate educational content together with an enterprise-friendly platform, usage analytics, ongoing engagement support, and various professional services to support customer success. Learn more at horizon.mit.edu.

SOURCE MIT Office of Open Learning