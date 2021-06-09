MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces new industry partnership with NextEra Energy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program announced today that NextEra Energy. Inc. (NYSE: NEE) —the world's largest electric utility holding company with a more than $100 billion market capitalization—has become the newest member of its industry partnerships. This addition brings the partner company total to 23—19 of which are in the Fortune 500 or Global Fortune 500.

MIT LGO collaborates with the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT School of Engineering to deliver an interdisciplinary Engineering-MBA dual degree program. The two-year curriculum features internships at elite partner companies. MIT LGO students develop leadership skills for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, geosciences, energy, high-tech, and global supply chain industries, among others.

Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is the world's largest producer of wind and solar power. In 2020, the company invested more than $14 billion in clean energy infrastructure and more than $90 billion over the last decade, making it one of the largest capital investors across any industry in the U.S. over this period. NextEra Energy has two principal businesses: Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy employs approximately 14,000 people across the United States and Canada.

"I am particularly excited to have NextEra Energy join the LGO partnership because of the huge interest among our students and faculty in sustainability and the energy transition," said Thomas Roemer, executive director of LGO and senior lecturer in Operations Management at MIT Sloan School of Management. "Our relationship with NextEra will allow students to apply the LGO toolkit to the complexity of the climate-energy challenge at scale. I am sure NextEra will attract top LGO talent for internships and full-time hiring—and that this is the start of a long, active collaboration."

NextEra Energy will launch its MIT LGO internship program this month with a focus on students researching, evaluating and discovering sustainable solutions in the energy industry. The first NextEra-LGO project will be conducted by Gustavo Castillo (LGO '22), who is pursuing his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering as well as his MBA. Gustavo will be challenged with analysing and creating models for the complex problem of EV vehicle adoption and infrastructure build out. The goal will be to both support demand and fuel accelerated growth with the potential of creating a virtuous cycle of innovation and adoption.

"NextEra Energy is excited about building a terrific partnership with LGO because the program specifically seeks to train students who consider problems in an interdisciplinary manner and do so with intellectual rigor," said Deb Caplan, executive vice president, human resources and corporate services, NextEra Energy. "NextEra Energy believes, too, that LGO students and faculty offer the opportunity to access thought leadership from one of the world's leading institutions in energy research."

About the MIT Sloan School of Management

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

Paul Denning or Patricia Favreau

Director of Media Relations Associate Director of Media 617-253-0576 617-253-3492

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management

Related Links

http://www.mitsloan.mit.edu

