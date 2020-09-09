MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces new industry partnership with ResMed

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program announced today that ResMed, a global digital health and connected medical device company, has become the newest member of its industry partnership. This addition brings the partner company total to 25—18 of which are in the Fortune 500 or Global Fortune 500.

MIT LGO collaborates with the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT School of Engineering to deliver an interdisciplinary Engineering-MBA dual degree program. The two-year curriculum features internships at elite partner companies. MIT LGO students develop leadership skills for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, geosciences, energy, high-tech, and global supply chain industries, among others.

Founded in 1989, ResMed provides digital health technologies and cloud-connectable medical devices that transform care for millions living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other chronic diseases. The company also provides software to out-of-hospital care agencies to streamline transitions of care into and between these care settings for seniors and their care providers. ResMed employs more than 7,500 employees worldwide and sells product into more than 140 countries. ResMed achieved revenues of US$3.0 billion in fiscal year 2020 and has a market capitalization of $25 billion.

ResMed CEO Mick Farrell is a 1998 alumnus of the MIT LGO program.

"ResMed aligns with the underlying vision of the MIT LGO program to meld engineering and management excellence," said Thomas Roemer, Executive Director of the MIT LGO program. "The ResMed internships will be high value engagements that train future operations leaders with the technical depth and management capability to drive innovation in industry 4.0. It will also generate unique research insights into AI and machine learning."

"The future of healthcare is digital, and we need leaders with both engineering expertise and business acumen to help guide this industry and provide life-changing care to billions of people worldwide," said Farrell.

ResMed will launch its MIT LGO internship program in June 2021 with projects that aim to shape the future of healthcare. Six-month internships to be held in San Diego and/or European and Asia-Pacific locations will focus on optimizing global supply chains to provide access to rich information and empower rapid decision making, the use of data science techniques to personalize patient therapy, and exploring machine learning solutions to improve operational efficiency.

"The MIT LGO program is well aligned with ResMed's ongoing digital health technology strategy," said ResMed's program sponsor and Chief Technology Officer Bobby Ghoshal. "We're excited to help develop the next generation of industry leaders."

