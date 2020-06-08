MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association Announces New MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) are pleased to announce the launch of the MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series , a monthly webinar series commencing June 10, 2020. Registration is now open.

In lieu of holding the 17th MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, the new MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series will provide monthly webinars through October 2020 that are targeted at CIOs as well as all people interested in digital technology and its impact on business and society. Like the Symposium, the Digital Learning Series will focus on leadership of the digital enterprise, but in addition will explore a wider range of topics and issues that inform the evolution and use of digital technologies in business and society. With a focus on the theme, "Leading a Post-Pandemic Enterprise," it will equip attendees to not only understand how to operate in the new environment but how to stay competitive and engaged with customers and stakeholders.

"We are pleased to launch the MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series, and to offer technology leaders and enthusiasts the opportunity to come together virtually to explore what leading a post-pandemic enterprise may entail," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "The Digital Learning Series will show attendees what innovative technologies and strategies are needed to navigate the new landscape with confidence, while offering online networking to enable valuable connections."

The MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series will feature more than a dozen interactive panel discussions led by CIOs, technology executives and MIT thought leaders, including Stephanie Woerner, Keri Perlson, George Westerman, Tom Davenport, and Nick van der Muelen. Panel highlights include "Creating the AI Powered Enterprise," "Building the Next Generation Enterprise," "Cybersecurity - How Secure are We?," "Driving Customer Experience Strategies through Technology," and "Building a Digital Ready Culture in Traditional Organizations."

For more information about the MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series and full agenda, please visit www.mitcio.com/agenda/ .

About The MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series

The MIT Sloan CIO Digital Learning Series provides monthly webinars that are targeted at CIOs as well as all people interested in digital technology and its impact on business and society. It offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The Digital Learning Series is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information, visit www.mitcio.com/agenda and to register visit www.mitcio.com/register .

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations and business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to learn about the Symposium's response to COVID-19, visit www.mitcio.com .

