MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2020 CIO Leadership Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced that Shamim Mohammad, SVP, CIO/CTO, CarMax is the recipient of the prestigious 2020 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . Over the past thirteen years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through the innovative use of IT.

"The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee is proud to present Shamim Mohammad with the 2020 CIO Leadership Award," said Dr. George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "While we reviewed many strong nominations for the Award this year, Mr. Mohammad demonstrated superb leadership combined with strategic use of technology in positioning CarMax for long term success."

Shamim Mohammad is the SVP, CIO/CTO of CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars. He leads the company's technology organization and is responsible for the strategic use of technology throughout the company. Mr. Mohammad and his teams have been instrumental in CarMax's digital transformation in all areas of the business, including bringing a true omni-channel experience to CarMax customers, developing world-class supply chain capabilities and leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to power the business. Before joining CarMax, he served in various diverse, strategic leadership roles in startups and Fortune 500 companies across the retail, travel, hospitality, finance and technology industries.

"Receiving the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award is a great honor and truly a highlight of my career. I credit this recognition to our extraordinary CarMax technology team and dedicated associates who are passionate about delivering an iconic customer experience every day," said Shamim Mohammad, CarMax SVP, CIO/CTO. "Through rapid innovations, our teams are driving what's possible for customers and associates. CarMax is harnessing technology to deliver the only true omni-channel customer experience in our industry. We are empowering customers to buy a car on their terms, personalized to their unique needs. It's incredible to see all we've accomplished through the winning combination of technology, innovation, talent and culture – and I can't wait to see what's ahead for CarMax and the technology industry."

Dr. Westerman presented the Award to Mr. Mohammad at the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award Presentation & Panel public online event on May 19, 2020. The two other distinguished Award finalists were Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers and Zeeshan Tariq, VP, CIO, Zimmer Biomet.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations and business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to learn about the Symposium's response to COVID-19, visit www.mitcio.com .

Contact:

Sadie Smith

Warner Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

Related Links

http://www.mitcio.com

