MIT Technology Review Announces EmTech Next 2019 Conference June 11-12
The 2019 conference will explore how artificial intelligence and robotics will change the future of work
Apr 30, 2019, 09:30 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MIT Technology Review announced its second EmTech Next conference, which will take place June 11-12, 2019 at the MIT Media Lab. The latest in the esteemed EmTech Event Series, this conference will focus on how emerging technologies are augmenting human capabilities. Attendees will learn how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will enable the human workforce to increase efficiency and open up new areas of economic growth, while also exploring the unintended consequences of machine learning.
AI and robotics are driving workplace transformation and impacting jobs in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to medicine to retail. EmTech Next 2019 will examine the technology behind these trends and explore what it means for the future of work.
EmTech Next 2019 discussion topics will include:
- Aligning Technology with a Public Purpose
- Leading in Times of Perpetual Reinvention
- An Ethical Compass in the Automation Age
- Building a Digital-Ready Workplace
- Working with Robots: The Future of Collaboration
The growing line-up of speakers includes:
- Henny Admoni - Carnegie Mellon University | Assistant Professor
- David Autor - MIT | Ford Professor of Economics
- Philippe Beaudoin - Element AI | Cofounder and Research Group SVP
- Moustapha Cisse - Google AI Center | Research Scientist and Lead
- Mary Gray - Microsoft Research | Senior Researcher
- Charles Isbell - Georgia Tech | Executive Associate Dean and Professor
- Rajen Sheth - Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence | Senior Director of Product Management
- Andrea Thomaz - Diligent Robotics | CEO and Cofounder
Intel, the world's leading technology company shaping the data-centric future that is the foundation of world's innovation, and Deloitte Consulting LLP, one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting, will serve as EmTech Next 2019's Presenting Partners, and BIGfish Communications, a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, will return as Media Partner.
Click here for full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities.
Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About The EmTech Event Series
MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Launched in 1999, EmTech events have quickly become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Digital, March 25-26; Business of Blockchain, May 2; EmTech Next, June 11-12; and EmTech MIT, September 17-19. Learn more.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.
