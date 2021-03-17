MIT Technology Review Announces EmTech Next 2021 Virtual Conference, June 8-10, hosted in partnership with Harvard Business Review

For the second time, the collective power of MIT Technology Review and Harvard Business Review will bring together experts at the intersection of business leadership and new technologies—some born out of necessity—that will power a forever-changed workforce.

Featuring live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and expert-led master classes, the program offers a thought-provoking and networking-rich forum. It emphasizes dialogue over monologue and encourages interaction with the speakers, our editors, and other attendees.

Agenda will address:

Day 1: Leadership. What does it take to lead in a world driven by technology, striving for social responsibility, and desperate for diversity, equity, and inclusion? How do leaders lead, keeping us on mission, when the world itself is in crisis?





Day 2: Workforce. The shift to a digitally transformed workforce happened overnight. How do organizations transition from surviving to thriving? What tools, infrastructure, and skills are essential to foster an agile, effective workforce?





Day 3: Technology. Technology is driving the work of the future. How can we measure the true value of productivity both gained and lost? How should organizations embrace new tools that are transforming business? And how is technology reshaping the workplace itself?

Deloitte Consulting LLP, one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting, returns as Presenting Partner along with Siemens Digital Industries Software, offering a deep portfolio of software across a broad spectrum of industry domains. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

For full conference details, registration, group discounts, and partnership opportunities, visit www.emtechnext.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechNext.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About the EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech series examines emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Established more than 20 years ago, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events in the United States include EmTech Digital, March 23-25; EmTech Next, June 8-10; and EmTech MIT in Fall 2021. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.

