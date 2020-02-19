MIT Technology Review Announces New Speakers and Partners for its Signature AI Conference, EmTech Digital, March 23-25
Now in its eighth year, the conference will bring together world-class innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders to discuss how we can trust artificial intelligence in an age of uncertainty
Feb 19, 2020, 09:30 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MIT Technology Review announced the final agenda with new speakers and partners for its upcoming prestigious EmTech Digital 2020 conference, which will take place at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco from March 23-25. This year, EmTech Digital will conduct a deep-dive into today's most pressing AI issues with a conference agenda focusing on trust; the program will examine various perspectives such as deepfakes, bias, explainability, and privacy all within the context of the latest AI technology advances and proven successful business strategies.
The conference's impressive list of speakers announced today includes:
- Emma Brunskill - Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab | Assistant Professor
- Danny Lange - Unity | Vice President of AI and Machine Learning
- Xiaomeng Lu - Access Partnership | Senior Policy Manager and China Practice Lead
- Katelyne Nye - GE Healthcare | General Manager, Mobile Radiography & Artificial Intelligence
- Hao Tian - Baidu | Chief Architect of Baidu Research
Sessions led by the above speakers, along with representatives from companies like IBM Research, Google Brain, and Salesforce, will address AI topics such as research, algorithms, convergence, workforce, and strategy. Session topics featured in the upcoming program include:
- Building AI We Can Trust
- Deepfakes, Audiofakes, and the Future of Media
- Robots in a Messy World
- Training Artificial Intelligence in an Artificial World
- AI Models for Cybersecurity
New this year is the AI Strategy Studio - a pre-conference insight session where attendees will hear from industry leaders such as Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, DHL, and LinkedIn as they share their AI integration stories and advice.
MIT Technology Review also announced new partners for the conference: Intel, a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies that serve as the foundation of the world's innovations, and Deloitte LLP, helping many of the world's most admired brands to realize the true power of human-machine collaboration through industry-leading professional services, will serve as EmTech Digital Presenting Partners. Other partners include MIT Professional Education and BIGfish Communications.
Click here to learn more, see the full conference agenda and list of speakers and to register for EmTech Digital. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechDigital.
Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About The EmTech Event Series
MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Currently in its 20th year, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Digital, March 23-25, and EmTech Next, June 8-9. More events to be announced. Learn more.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
Media Contact:
Adriana Howell
BIGfish Communications for MIT Technology Review
press@technologyreview.com
617-713-3800
SOURCE MIT Technology Review
Share this article