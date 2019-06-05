MIT Technology Review Explores the Future of Work with Speakers from Microsoft, LinkedIn and WeWork at EmTech Next Conference June 11-12

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MIT Technology Review announced a growing lineup of speakers for its second EmTech Next conference, which will take place June 11-12, 2019 at the MIT Media Lab . With a focus on how emerging technologies are augmenting human capabilities, the conference recently added leaders from Autodesk, LinkedIn, Microsoft and WeWork. Conference attendees will learn how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will increase the efficiency of the human workforce and expand areas of economic growth, while exploring the implications for leadership in this new era of technology.

Emerging technologies in AI and robotics are poised to transform future jobs and workplaces in a variety of industries ranging from manufacturing to medicine and retail. EmTech Next's esteemed speakers will explore the possibilities of what the future of work will entail when today's most impactful AI and robotics technologies enter the scene.

New speakers and their session topics include:

Erik Buchanan - LinkedIn | Head of AI for Hiring Products

| Head of AI for Hiring Products Scaling AI Across the Workforce

Katie Corrigan - American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations | Deputy Chief of Staff

| Deputy Chief of Staff Labor in the Digital Age

Mary Gray - Microsoft Research | Senior Researcher

| Senior Researcher Ghost Work and the Future of Employment

Joe Speicher - Autodesk Foundation | Executive Director

| Executive Director Closing the Skills Gap

Sophie Vandebroek - IBM Corporation | Vice President of Emerging Technology Partnerships

| Vice President of Emerging Technology Partnerships Leadership in the AI Era

Haixun Wang - WeWork | VP of Engineering and Distinguished Scientist

| VP of Engineering and Distinguished Scientist Understanding AI for the Workplace

Portia Wu - Microsoft | Managing Director of US Public Policy

| Managing Director of US Public Policy Policies for a Changing Economy

Intel , the world's leading technology company shaping the data-centric future that is the foundation of world's innovation, and Deloitte Consulting LLP , one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting, will serve as EmTech Next 2019's Presenting Partners, and BIGfish Communications , a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, will return as Media Partner.

Click here for full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Launched in 1999, EmTech events have quickly become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Next, June 11-12; EmTech MIT, September 17-19; and Future Compute, December 2-3. Learn more .

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

Media Contact:

Adriana Howell

BIGfish Communications for MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

617-713-3800

SOURCE MIT Technology Review