MIT Technology Review Hosts CyberSecure Online Conference Dec 2-3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's December 2-3 virtual conference CyberSecure offers practical guidance on cyber-breach prevention and incident response to combat the growing sophistication and frequency of ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and data breaches threatening our organizations in today's global society.

 

CyberSecure is for:

  • Senior decision-makers who have a stake in the cyber-health of their enterprise
  • Academic researchers interested in a cross-industry view of cybersecurity developments
  • Entrepreneurs and SMEs pioneering innovative cybersecurity technologies
  • Government and civic leaders responsible for data protection and the privacy and security of their systems and citizens

CyberSecure speakers include:

  • M.K. Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks
  • Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax
  • Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard
  • Edna Conway, VP for Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation

CyberSecure's online experience features:

  • Keynote presentations and panel discussions with industry-leading experts
  • Live chats and polls throughout the program
  • Interactive Q&As with our speakers and editors
  • On-demand videos, speaker materials, and resources from MIT Technology Review and partners

Post-event benefits include:

  • Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter
  • Access to speaker videos and materials until December 2021
  • One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review

The CyberSecure presenting partner is Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.

CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review 

MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

