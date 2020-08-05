MIT Technology Review launches AI-focused podcast

"People don't realize the impact AI already has on their daily lives, and I think that's because it's shrouded in so many layers of complexity that they sometimes think stories about it aren't for them," Strong said. "I've made a career out of stripping away layers and uncomplicating complicated stories, from public policy to emerging technologies, and the creation of this show is something I've been thinking about for a very long time. This has been an absolute passion project and I'm delighted to finally give it to listeners."

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, said: "Audio is one of the most exciting media forms today. With the launch of "In Machines We Trust," MIT Technology Review adds another podcast to its growing suite of journalistic products – a suite that also includes daily reporting on our website, email newsletters, events, a print magazine, and two other podcasts. All of this is in service to our mission to encourage smarter, more informed public conversation about how technologies are shaping our lives and our world."

Starting August 12, "In Machines We Trust" will be available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts.

MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen. Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

