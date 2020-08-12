MIT Technology Review premieres "In Machines We Trust" podcast

Today MIT Technology Review premieres a new podcast, "In Machines We Trust," about the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence and the automation of everything. Hosted by Jennifer Strong, an award-winning audio reporter, "In Machines We Trust" explores the rise of AI through the voices of people reckoning with the power of the technology.

The show kicks off with a four-part deep dive into what happens when police and law enforcement agencies rapidly ramp up their use of face recognition technology. We hear from a man who was falsely arrested because of a face ID mismatch and learn why stories like his are likely to become more common. With inside access to the companies behind these systems, Strong gets listeners up close with the inventors and founders whose ambitions are fueling the development of new forms of AI, with consequences we're only just beginning to understand.

