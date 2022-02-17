MIT Technology Review returns in person for its signature conference on AI and business, EmTech Digital

Attendees will have access to mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, live Q&As, and interactive deep dives, and will walk away with trusted strategies, ahead-of-the-curve insights, right-time resources, and emerging AI techniques. In-person attendees will have access to exclusive tours of MIT innovation hubs and onsite networking receptions with speakers and other VIPs at the renowned MIT Media Lab.

This year's conference focuses on the data, applications, and algorithms behind creating an AI-driven business. Topics include an examination of AI's extension into edge computing, its increasing use in creative processes, and the safeguards needed to make sure that AI is equitable for all.

Attendees learn directly from AI visionaries and global industry leaders, such as the experts creating powerful language processing models and the pioneering AI researchers building next-gen AI technology that will be featured in tomorrow's headlines.

EmTech Digital's invitation-only speakers include:

David Ferrucci - Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist, Elemental Cognition

- Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist, Elemental Cognition Tony Jebara - VP of Engineering and Head of Machine Learning, Spotify

- VP of Engineering and Head of Machine Learning, Spotify Julia (Xing) Li - Deputy General Manager, Baidu USA

- Deputy General Manager, Baidu Darcy MacClaren - SVP, Digital Supply Chain, SAP North America

- SVP, Digital Supply Chain, SAP North America Mira Murati - SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships, OpenAI

- SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships, OpenAI Andrew Ng - Founder and CEO, Landing AI

- Founder and CEO, Landing AI David Simchi-Levi - Director, MIT Data Science Lab

- Director, MIT Data Science Lab Fiona Tan - CTO, Wayfair

The EmTech Digital Presenting Partner is Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.emtechdigital.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review