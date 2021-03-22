MIT Technology Review's annual AI-focused event EmTech Digital begins March 23, 2021

EmTech Digital speakers are world-renowned technology experts and industry leaders along the innovation path. Through mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and interactive deep dives, they'll walk through reliable and unbiased information, real-world-tested strategies, and the latest innovations and challenges so you leave empowered with ideas and strategies to chart a path forward in your business.

Featured speakers include:

Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia

Veena Dubal , Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Madeleine Clare Elish, Senior Research Scientist, Ethical AI, Google

Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director, IBM Research

Xuedong Huang, Technical Fellow and CTO, Azure Cognitive Services, Microsoft

Stefan Jockusch, Vice President, Strategy, Siemens Digital Industries Software – Presenting Partner

Michelle Lee, Vice President, Machine Learning Solutions Lab, Amazon Web Services

Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO, Landing AI

Elisabeth Reynolds, Executive Director, Work of the Future and the Industrial Performance Center, MIT

Julian Sanchez, Director of Emerging Technology, John Deere

Ilya Sutskever, Cofounder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI

, Cofounder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI Sanjeev Vohra , Global Lead, Applied Intelligence, Accenture – Presenting Partner

EmTech Digital combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy insight MIT Technology Review is known for with a virtual, attendee-centric experience. Designed for interaction, it offers attendees a chance to engage with speakers, MIT Technology Review editors, and each other through lively panel discussions and interactive chats, polls, discussion groups, and Q&A sessions.

EmTech Digital's presenting partners are Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security; and Siemens Digital Industries Software, offering a deep portfolio of software across a broad spectrum of industry domains. KPMG also joins as event partner. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.emtechdigital.com .

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

