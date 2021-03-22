MIT Technology Review's annual AI-focused event EmTech Digital begins March 23, 2021
Experts from Amazon Web Services, Google, Landing AI, Microsoft, MIT, NVIDIA, Open AI, the University of Waterloo, and more discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and business leadership
Mar 22, 2021, 12:47 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, MIT Technology Review will host its annual conference on emerging digital technologies, EmTech Digital 2021 March 23-25.
Part of the esteemed MIT Technology Review EmTech Event Series, EmTech Digital is the outlet's signature event on artificial intelligence (AI) and business leadership. Curated for technology decision makers, this year's program forms a complete picture of AI implementation through a business lens to help organizations move from theory to practice.
EmTech Digital speakers are world-renowned technology experts and industry leaders along the innovation path. Through mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and interactive deep dives, they'll walk through reliable and unbiased information, real-world-tested strategies, and the latest innovations and challenges so you leave empowered with ideas and strategies to chart a path forward in your business.
Featured speakers include:
- Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia
- Veena Dubal, Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law
- Madeleine Clare Elish, Senior Research Scientist, Ethical AI, Google
- Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director, IBM Research
- Xuedong Huang, Technical Fellow and CTO, Azure Cognitive Services, Microsoft
- Stefan Jockusch, Vice President, Strategy, Siemens Digital Industries Software – Presenting Partner
- Michelle Lee, Vice President, Machine Learning Solutions Lab, Amazon Web Services
- Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO, Landing AI
- Elisabeth Reynolds, Executive Director, Work of the Future and the Industrial Performance Center, MIT
- Julian Sanchez, Director of Emerging Technology, John Deere
- Ilya Sutskever, Cofounder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI
- Sanjeev Vohra, Global Lead, Applied Intelligence, Accenture – Presenting Partner
EmTech Digital combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy insight MIT Technology Review is known for with a virtual, attendee-centric experience. Designed for interaction, it offers attendees a chance to engage with speakers, MIT Technology Review editors, and each other through lively panel discussions and interactive chats, polls, discussion groups, and Q&A sessions.
EmTech Digital's presenting partners are Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security; and Siemens Digital Industries Software, offering a deep portfolio of software across a broad spectrum of industry domains. KPMG also joins as event partner. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].
For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.emtechdigital.com.
Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
