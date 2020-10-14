MIT Technology Review's Annual EmTech Event Reimagined online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's annual EmTech MIT conference will take place October 19-22, 2020. This online event delves deep into the year's most important developments in AI, biomedicine, cybersecurity, diversity, equality, and global-scale technology—all in a reimagined, immersive, virtual format focused on the attendee experience. See the full EmTech MIT conference agenda and register.

Attendees will hear from and engage with leaders, researchers, and innovators from across the globe representing companies and organizations that impact our daily lives, including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Salesforce, Twitter, Gavi, Lilly Research Laboratories, the Scripps Research Institute, and more. Featured speakers include:

Parag Agrawal , CTO | Twitter

, CTO | Twitter Marc Benioff , Chair, CEO, and Cofounder | Salesforce

, Chair, CEO, and Cofounder | Salesforce Seth Berkley , CEO | Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

, CEO | Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec , Global Vice President | Amazon Web Services

, Global Vice President | Amazon Web Services Geoffrey Hinton , VP and Engineering Fellow | Google

, VP and Engineering Fellow | Google Anne Neuberger , Director of Cybersecurity | NSA

, Director of Cybersecurity | NSA Mike Schroepfer , CTO | Facebook

, CTO | Facebook Megan Smith , Former US CTO; CEO and Founder | shift7

, Former US CTO; CEO and Founder | shift7 Astro Teller , Captain of Moonshots (CEO) | Alphabet's X

New for 2020: EmTech MIT attendees may choose from a selection of interactive sessions with engaging discussions and behind-the-scenes access to labs and researchers on the MIT campus. Options include:

Meet the Researchers: Chat with researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab about their latest projects

Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab about their latest projects Inside the Lab: Get a behind-the-scenes view of some of MIT's most innovative labs and join a Q&A session

most innovative labs and join a Q&A session Master Classes: Explainer sessions led by MIT experts to help you better understand the technologies being explored on the main stage

experts to help you better understand the technologies being explored on the main stage Innovators' Think Tanks: Tune in as the Innovators Under 35 brainstorm solutions to some of the world's biggest problems

Intel, a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies, and EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction, and consulting services, are Event Partners. The Future Today Institute, a global strategic foresight firm, is Strategic Partner. MIT Inside Track Contributors are the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, the MIT Nuclear Reactor Lab, MIT.nano, and the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

Access to EmTech MIT 2020 opens on Monday, October 19, at 12:00 pm EDT. View registration benefits, ticket options, and policies. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

