Mitch Blocher named RMH Franchise Corporation President

Before joining RMH, Mitch worked for FOCUS Brands, serving for four years as Vice President of Finance and three years as Chief Financial Officer for Auntie Anne's Pretzels. Prior to joining FOCUS, Mitch was Vice President of Finance for Church's Chicken, and from 1996 to 2005 he worked with Avado Brands, a publicly-traded restaurant management company based in Madison, Ga. Mitch began his career in public accounting with Deloitte & Touche and has spent the last 20+ years in the restaurant industry.

"This is a great honor and I am looking forward to continuing to lead RMH in partnership with ACON alongside our talented Leadership Team and all the Team Members within our Restaurants," Blocher said.

RMH Franchise has rapidly grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 135 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

ACON Investments is a middle-market private equity investment firm led by a cohesive team that has been investing together for over 22 years. We partner with management teams to create value through separate funds for our investors across a wide range of industries in the U.S. and in Latin America. Founded in 1996, ACON is responsible for managing approximately $5.3 billion of assets with a diverse portfolio of companies spanning over 65 investments.

