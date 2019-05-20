Mitch Gould Announces Mike Myrthil's Promotion to Director of Operations at NPI

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of a global brand marketing enterprise, announced this week that long-time employee Mike Myrthil has been promoted to director of operations for Nutritional Products International, which is a global brand marketing company for health and wellness companies.

"Mike has been a valued professional at NPI for more than a decade," Gould said. "Mike has excelled in business development and operations for us and can handle anything we ask of him."

Myrthil brings more than two decades of sales, marketing and operational experience to his new position as director of operations. Previously, he had headed global procurement. With his experience at NPI, he has an in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness industry.

As director of global procurement, Myrthil managed NPI's global logistics and customs operations, ensuring safe and rapid transport of international cargo into the United States. Myrthil will continue overseeing the import/export operations of NPI.

"Just ask any of our international clients about how easy Mike has made importing their products into the U.S.," Gould said. "He always worked closely with our clients' operations team to ensure their satisfaction."

Myrthil said he is excited about expanding his expertise to cover all operational aspects of NPI.

"I welcome the challenge," Myrthil said. "NPI has been good to me. I want to do whatever it takes to repay the company for its confidence in me."

For the past several months, Gould has been adding new staff at NPI and promoting long-time employees to new positions. "We are entering a major growth phase in our operations and we have been putting into place all the people we need to move forward."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional with more than 30 years of experience spanning several categories, including health and wellness and consumer goods.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

