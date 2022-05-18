Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Brick-and-Mortar Stores Are Here to Stay

Personal In-Store Shopping Still the Favorite for Consumers

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brick-and-mortar stores are not going away.

"Even with the emphasis the past two years on e-commerce, online purchases only account for 14 percent of retail sales," said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, a Florida-based global brand management firm for health and wellness brands. "People like the personal shopping experience. Savvy retailers will work to give them an enjoyable experience."

Gould said today's brick-and-mortar stores need to invest in their mobile websites, which will drive consumers to their physical locations.

EcommercePlatforms.com cited a study by mobile software developer SOTI suggesting that 92 percent of shoppers are willing to shop in-person if retailers offer a mobile shopping experience.

"Nearly 46 percent of product searches are on Google, which helps drive foot traffic to retail stores," Gould added. "While everyone has been trumpeting the rise of online purchases, new research shows the bond between brick-and-mortar stores and online searches are intertwined.

"More than half of consumers say they will search for a product online and buy it in a store," Gould said. "53 percent of shoppers will look at a product in a store, but purchase it online. Another 55 percent research products online and check what is available at local retailers."

Gould is no stranger to physical retail stores or e-commerce sites.

"During my career, I have represented brands, such as Rubbermaid, Igloo, Sunbeam, and Miracle-Gro," he said. "I've sold many of these brands to retailers with brick-and-mortar stores, such as Walmart, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Albertsons, Home Depot, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid."

Gould and NPI work with wellness brands that want to sell their products in America.

"I've sold products to physical stores and e-commerce sites," Gould said. "I placed more than 100 brands on Amazon's new health and wellness category in the mid-2000s."

About Mitch Gould

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

