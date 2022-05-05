Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Celebrates More Than 30 Years in Consumer Goods

NPI and 'Evolution of Distribution' System Continue Helping Wellness Brands Launch Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's career has spanned more than 30 years in the consumer goods industry.

"I started out selling consumer goods to major retailers in the 1980s," said Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "I represented many brands, including Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Miracle-Gro, as well as sports and entertainment icons."

Gould sold many of these brands to retail giants, such as Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid.

"My career has allowed me to sell these iconic brands and to visit many of the national headquarters of these legendary retailers," Gould said.

During his career selling almost the entire spectrum of consumer goods, Gould accumulated insider knowledge of new products.

"I saw how companies launched new products and how retailers looked for the next big trend," Gould said. "Eventually, I realized how to help brands roll out new items in the U.S."

First, Gould founded Nutritional Products International, which works with health and wellness brands to launch new products.

"Then, I developed my 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, which makes product launches run smoothly," he added. "NPI brings all the professional services that are needed to launch a new product together under a centralized command."

During his career, Gould saw the obstacles companies faced when introducing a product to consumers.

"Many of these brands failed because they didn't understand our business culture," Gould said. "They also didn't have the infrastructure in the U.S. to succeed."

With NPI, Gould offers all the professional services these companies need to be successful in the U.S.

"Rather than deal with multiple vendors, NPI provides health and wellness brands with everything they need to sell their products in America, including sales, marketing, operations, and regulatory compliance," he added.

"We provide all the services under one centralized command, NPI," Gould said. "This allows us to easily coordinate and plan all the stages of the product launch, which makes life for our clients a lot less stressful."

About Mitch Gould

Mitch Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

