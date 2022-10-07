Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Experiences Sam Walton's Vision at Walmart Headquarters

NPI Helps Health, Wellness & Beauty Brands Launch New Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's career includes placing dozens of products in Amazon's newly launched health and wellness category in the early 2000s, but he had a real thrill when he visited the national headquarters of Walmart in Arkansas.

"Selling products to Walmart and getting to experience Sam Walton's vision was a highlight in my career," said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "Imagine how Sam Walton grew his retail giant from one store to 4,662 locations in just the United States."

As with any retail giant, Walmart has had to change with the times.

"Now Walmart's home delivery service reaches 30 million homes in the U.S.," Gould said. "Walmart is investing in drone delivery, fintech, and self-driving vehicles."

Gould's career has taken him to dozens of national headquarters for leading retailers, such as Target and KMart.

"Retail was instilled in me by my grandfather and dad, both of whom had sales in their DNA," Gould said. "It has been quite a ride, but there is still more to accomplish for me and NPI."

Gould, who has helped launch countless new products to American consumers, developed his "Evolution of Distribution" platform because he saw the mistakes that companies made when introducing new products to consumers."

"Many brands are great at developing innovative products that consumers want," Gould said. "But they don't always have the sales and marketing expertise to reach consumers. The challenge is how do you stand out from all the other trees in the forest."

Gould developed his "Evolution of Distribution" system to help health, wellness, and beauty brands to break through all the noise.

"With the 'Evolution of Distribution,' NPI offers sales and marketing expertise to companies that don't have those skills in-house," Gould said. "We also offer operational support and NPI has an FDA lawyer who can make sure health and wellness products meet government compliance.

"Just as Walmart has changed with the times, so have we at NPI," he added.

