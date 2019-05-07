Mitch Gould's Enterprises Move to New Headquarters at Boca Raton's Mizner Park

"Our new offices at beautiful Mizner Park offer us the ability to expand," Gould said, adding that his companies are taking over IPIC's former office suite.

NPI's and IPG's new office is located at: 433 Plaza Real Boulevard, Suite 339

Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Gould, nationally known as a global marketing guru, heads four companies:

NPI is a global brand marketing company that helps health and wellness companies enter or expand in the United States .

. IPG specializes in helping consumer goods brands enter or expand in the United States market place.

market place. IHM (InHealth Media) is NPI's sister company that promotes health and wellness companies through public relations and social media.

InDistribution Media is IPG's sister company that promotes consumer goods brands throughout the United States .

For the past several months, Gould has been adding new team members in operations, marketing, and communications to handle the business growth.

"We are looking forward to all of our future successes at our new headquarters," Gould said. "Our goal is to outgrow this space as quickly as possible."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

