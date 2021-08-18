Mitch Landrieu's E Pluribus Unum Accepting Applications for UNUM Fellows Program
Non-partisan program seeks southern state legislators to address racial and economic equity; Applications are due September 15, 2021
Aug 18, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E Pluribus Unum (EPU), founded in 2018 by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, released the application for the 2021 cohort of UNUM Fellows for state legislators from across the South. The organization's signature leadership initiative equips Fellows with resources, training, and technical expertise to advance racial and economic equity in their communities. Applications are due by September 15 and can be found at www.unumfund.org/fellows.
"State legislators have the power to shape our lives and the UNUM Fellows program encourages breaking down barriers that divided us by race and class," said EPU Founder and President Mitch Landrieu. "When leaders emphasize racial and economic equity, then we begin tearing down the old walls that were intentionally built to keep us apart. Communities work better together for a united future."
UNUM Fellows continue EPU's mission to increase dialogue and advance racial and economic equity in the South. Through the program, EPU will support chosen state legislators with tools to effectively advance equity in policymaking in state legislatures. Applicants must currently be serving a term through the end of 2022 in one of thirteen southern states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Landrieu noted, "At this critical moment in our nation's story, effective state policymakers are critical and EPU is here to support passionate and courageous legislators who are committed to building a more equitable South."
The application period opened today, August 18, 2021, and closes on September 15, 2021, at 11:59 pm EST. Visit www.unumfund.org/fellows for more information.
About E Pluribus Unum
Founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2018, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive South, uprooting the barriers that have long divided the region by race and class. Incubated at Emerson Collective, EPU is focused on changing the divisive narratives that perpetuate systemic and interpersonal racism, cultivating and empowering courageous leaders who are advancing racial equity, and championing transformative policy change. Learn more a www.unumfund.org.
