Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2019.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 19% to $12.3 million, compared to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The improvement was driven primarily by growth within the Marine Technology Products segment, despite approximately $2.0 million in anticipated orders slipping into the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Revenues from the Marine Technology Products segment rose 35% to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. Revenue from the Equipment Leasing segment increased 2% to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. The operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 improved to $2.5 million as compared to a loss of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company reported a net loss of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in the same period during fiscal 2018. The net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.6 million, or $(0.38) per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 improved as compared to a net loss of $8.0 million, or $(0.66) per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Included in the fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results were charges of approximately $1.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, related to the decision to sell the Company's Australian operations and a reserve against our non-current prepaid income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses and other non-cash tax related items) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was approximately $111,000 compared to a loss of approximately $1.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables.

Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter results unfolded very much as we had anticipated except for the approximately two million dollars of marine technology products, the delivery of which is now expected during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Excluding the sale of lease pool and other equipment, fourth quarter revenues increased over 50%, led by a much better performance of both Marine Technology Products and Equipment Leasing segments. We believe our improved performance in the second half of fiscal 2019 was the result of the strategic steps we have taken over the past several years to reposition the company to be less dependent on the oil and gas industry. We continue to build on that strategic repositioning, making the decision to sell our Australian subsidiary, SAP, which we expect to close very shortly. We believe this move will allow us to serve customers in Asia in a more effective and cost-efficient manner, as well as further streamlining our operations.

"Our Marine Technology Products segment experienced improving activity during the fourth quarter driven by top-line growth. Despite the increased order activity, revenue from both Seamap and Klein was down sequentially due to the delivery delays mentioned earlier. However, we do expect both businesses to continue to grow in fiscal 2020, aided by solid order activity, increasing backlog and the introduction of new technology that we plan to unveil to the market in the very near future.

"We expect our Seamap business to continue to benefit from systems sales to Asia and elsewhere, including orders for our SeaLink systems. The repair section of our new facility in Malaysia is up and running and we have begun production for new system deliveries. Based on booked and anticipated orders, we have a significant backlog of activity for this new operation. This line of streamer systems is designed to meet a variety of marine data acquisition needs of customers, including survey companies and research institutes conducting 3-dimensional, high-resolution seismic surveys, as well as other potential military and security applications.

"On the Equipment Leasing front, we are experiencing increased activity in North America and Asia, with underpinning pockets of increased activity in Colombia and Europe. Excluding the sales of equipment, our equipment leasing revenues increased 91% over the prior year quarter and 24% sequentially. Our commitment over the past several years to the restructuring of our leasing business, including our exit from the Russian market during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, is now paying dividends. We expect to continue to benefit from our cost reductions efforts in fiscal year 2020.

"On the financial front, we are pleased to report that Mitcham was cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, our capital structure remains strong, with no debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $9.5 million as of January 31, 2019. Our strategic re-positioning of the company, as evidenced by the improved results from both Seamap and Klein during the second half of fiscal 2019, has set the stage for a strong fiscal 2020. The sale of SAP we believe will further streamline our business model and reduce our exposure to lower margin OEM equipment sales. These initiatives, combined with strong order activity in our Marine Technology Products segment, are currently expected to result in an improved year for Mitcham in fiscal 2020, led by increased revenues and resulting in positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA."

FISCAL 2019 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased compared to last year's fourth quarter to $12.3 million driven by increased marine technology products sales and equipment leasing revenues. Marine technology products sales increased 37% to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $5.0 million in last year's fourth quarter. Seamap sales increased 97% versus the prior year period, and Klein sales increased 12% compared to the same period last year. Fourth quarter sales consisted of approximately $4.9 million of Seamap, $1.3 million from Klein (including $324,000 of inter-company sales which are eliminated in consolidation) and $902,000 by SAP.

Equipment leasing revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, excluding equipment sales, were $3.9 million, an increase of 91% compared to the same period last year. Lease pool equipment sales were $781,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Other equipment sales were $762,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $224,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Lease pool depreciation expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased to $1.9 million from $2.9 million in the same period a year ago due to lease pool sales over the past year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased slightly to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, despite the effect of increased activity and costs related to the SeaLink product line in the fiscal 2019 period. These costs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased slightly from $4.8 million in the third quarter this year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 40% from 50% in last year's fourth quarter.

As a result of the decision to sell our Australian subsidiary, as of January 31, 2019, the assets and liabilities related to that operation were classified as "held for sale" and recorded at their estimated fair value. This resulted in a charge to earnings of approximately $500,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

Total revenues for fiscal 2019 decreased 11% to $42.9 million compared to $48.3 million in fiscal 2018. Revenues for Marine Technology Products in fiscal 2019 were $25.6 million compared to $27.4 million in fiscal 2018. Equipment leasing revenues, excluding equipment sales, were $11.4 million in fiscal 2019 compared to $7.8 million a year ago. Lease pool and other equipment sales in fiscal 2019 were $5.9 million versus $13.0 million in fiscal 2018. General and administrative expense slightly increased to $20.9 million in fiscal 2019 from $19.7 million in fiscal 2018. The net loss for fiscal 2019 was $19.8 million compared to $21.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2018. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2019 was $21.5 million, or $(1.78) per share, compared to net a loss of $22.0 million, or $(1.82) per share in fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019 decreased to $928,000 compared to $7.2 million in fiscal 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL

Tables to Follow

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



January 31, 2019

January 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,389

$ 9,902 Restricted cash 160

244 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,113 and $3,885 at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 12,082

10,494 Inventories, net 10,774

10,856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,735

1,550 Assets held for sale 2,202

— Total current assets 36,342

33,046 Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net 14,155

22,900 Intangible assets, net 10,495

8,015 Goodwill 2,531

2,531 Non-current prepaid income taxes 128

1,609 Deferred tax asset 68

— Long-term receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $- and $2,282 at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 712

4,652 Other assets 584

926 Long-term assets held for sale 286

— Total assets $ 65,301

$ 73,679 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,534

$ 1,271 Deferred revenue 1,040

741 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,738

5,253 Income taxes payable 224

258 Liabilities held for sale 892

— Total current liabilities 7,428

7,523 Other non-current liabilities 1,195

— Deferred tax liability —

307 Total liabilities 8,623

7,830 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, at cost, $1.00 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 830 and 532 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 18,330

11,544 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,049 and 14,019 shares issued at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 140

140 Additional paid-in capital 123,085

122,304 Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018) (16,860)

(16,860) Accumulated deficit (63,973)

(42,425) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,044)

(8,854) Total shareholders' equity 56,678

65,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 65,301

$ 73,679

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Sale of marine technology products $ 6,851

$ 4,991

$ 25,571

$ 27,420 Equipment leasing 3,934

2,061

11,427

7,826 Sale of lease pool and other equipment 1,543

3,311

5,944

13,030 Total revenues 12,328

10,363

42,942

48,276 Cost of sales:













Sale of marine technology products 4,657

3,711

14,863

16,686 Equipment leasing (including lease pool depreciation) 3,402

3,949

13,522

17,764 Equipment sales 858

1,332

2,817

7,742 Total cost of sales 8,917

8,992

31,202

42,192 Gross profit 3,411

1,371

11,740

6,084 Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 4,952

5,155

20,905

19,663 Research and development 302

865

1,159

1,502 Provision for doubtful accounts —

1,013

200

1,013 Impairment of intangible assets —

1,466

—

1,466 Depreciation and amortization 680

526

2,496

2,148 Total operating expenses 5,934

9,025

24,760

25,792 Operating loss (2,523)

(7,654)

(13,020)

(19,708) Other income (expense):













Loss on sale (including $5,355 of net cumulative translation loss) (500)

—

(5,405)

— Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes (1,211)

—

(1,211)

— Interest income, net 25

24

72

47 Other, net 33

(391)

(24)

(498) Total other expense (1,653)

(367)

(6,568)

(451) Loss before income taxes (4,176)

(8,021)

(19,588)

(20,159) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 21

262

(252)

(910) Net loss $ (4,155)

$ (7,759)

$ (19,840)

$ (21,069) Preferred stock dividends (463)

(275)

(1,708)

(905) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,618)

$ (8,034)

$ (21,548)

$ (21,974) Net loss per common share:













Basic $ (0.38)

$ (0.66)

$ (1.78)

$ (1.82) Diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.66)

$ (1.78)

$ (1.82) Shares used in computing loss per common share:













Basic 12,119

12,087

12,105

12,084 Diluted 12,119

12,087

12,105

12,084

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



For the Twelve Months

Ended January 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (19,840)

$ (21,069) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,814

16,637 Stock-based compensation 781

903 Impairment —

1,466 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs 200

1,013 Provision for inventory obsolescence 140

815 Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment (2,367)

(4,906) Loss on sale of business 5,405

— Deferred tax expense (376)

(20) Non-current prepaid income taxes 1,577

182 Changes in:





Trade accounts receivable 1,292

4,405 Unbilled revenue (340)

— Inventories (781)

685 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (722)

(455) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,382)

1,002 Deferred revenue 567

— Foreign exchange losses net of gains 171

61 Net assets held for sale (1,596)

— Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,457)

719 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease (1,717)

(909) Acquisition of assets (3,000)

— Purchases of property and equipment (814)

(407) Sales of used lease pool equipment 5,663

10,313 Sale of business, net of cash sold (147)

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15)

8,997 Cash flows from financing activities:





Net payments on revolving line of credit —

(3,500) Payments on term loan and other borrowings —

(2,807) Net proceeds from preferred stock offering 6,853

4,174 Preferred stock dividends (1,708)

(905) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,145

(3,038) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (270)

(43) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale 458

— Less: Net increase (decrease) in cash classified within current assets held for sale (458)

— Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (597)

6,635 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 10,146

3,511 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,549

$ 10,146

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands)

(in thousands) Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Net loss $ (4,155)

$ (7,759)

$ (19,840)

$ (21,069) Interest income, net (25)

(24)

(72)

(47) Depreciation and amortization 2,630

3,418

11,814

16,637 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (21)

(262)

252

910 EBITDA (1) (1,571)

(4,627)

(7,846)

(3,569) Non-cash foreign exchange losses 2

524

5,620

844 Stock-based compensation 206

218

781

903 Impairment of intangible assets —

1,466

—

1,466 Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes 1,211

—

1,211

— Cost of lease pool sales 263

1,263

1,162

7,571 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 111

$ (1,156)

$ 928

$ 7,215 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 2,503

$ (1,455)

$ (5,457)

$ 719 Stock-based compensation (206)

(218)

(781)

(903) Provision for doubtful accounts —

(1,013)

(200)

(1,013) Provision for inventory obsolescence —

(757)

(140)

(815) Changes in trade accounts, contracts and notes receivable (4,605)

724

(1,292)

(4,405) Interest paid 6

2

8

86 Taxes paid, net of refunds 208

58

622

494 Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment 519

1,826

2,367

4,906 Loss on sale of subsidiaries (500)

—

(5,405)

— Changes in inventory (523)

(606)

781

(685) Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue 57

(789)

155

455 Impairment of intangible assets —

(1,466)

—

(1,466) Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets 224

(795)

1,382

(1,002) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net 165

(313)

(171)

(61) Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes (1,211)

—

(1,211)

— Net assets held for sale 1,596

—

1,596

— Other 196

175

(100)

121 EBITDA (1) $ (1,571)

$ (4,627)

$ (7,846)

$ (3,569)





1. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. Segment Operating Results (in thousands) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Marine technology products $ 6,743

$ 5,008

$ 25,768

$ 27,573 Equipment leasing 5,477

5,373

17,383

20,919 Inter-segment sales 108

(18)

(209)

(216) Total revenues 12,328

10,363

42,942

48,276 Cost of sales:













Marine technology products 4,530

3,728

15,027

16,844 Equipment leasing 4,293

5,282

16,384

25,563 Inter-segment costs 94

(18)

(209)

(215) Total cost of sales 8,917

8,992

31,202

42,192 Gross profit 3,411

1,371

11,740

6,084 Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 4,952

5,155

20,905

19,663 Research and development 302

865

1,159

1,502 Provision for doubtful accounts —

1,013

200

1,013 Impairment of intangible assets —

1,466

—

1,466 Depreciation and amortization 680

526

2,496

2,148 Total operating expenses 5,934

9,025

24,760

25,792 Operating loss $ (2,523)

$ (7,654)

$ (13,020)

$ (19,708) Marine Technology Products Segment:













Revenues:













Seamap $ 4,886

$ 2,474

$ 15,989

$ 18,527 Klein 1,279

1,146

7,474

4,602 SAP 902

1,669

3,264

5,667 Intra-segment sales (324)

(281)

(959)

(1,223)

6,743

5,008

25,768

27,573 Cost of sales:













Seamap 3,068

1,580

8,566

10,018 Klein 1,069

1,061

4,748

3,632 SAP 717

1,355

2,686

4,513 Intra-segment sales (324)

(268)

(973)

(1,319)

4,530

3,728

15,027

16,844 Gross profit $ 2,213

$ 1,280

$ 10,741

$ 10,729 Gross profit margin

33%



26%



42%



39% Equipment Leasing Segment:













Revenue:

Equipment leasing $ 3,934

$ 2,060

$ 11,439

$ 7,826 Lease pool equipment sales 781

3,089

3,529

12,478 Other equipment sales 762

224

2,415

615

5,477

5,373

17,383

20,919 Cost of sales:

Direct costs-equipment leasing 1,524

1,088

4,381

3,450 Lease pool depreciation 1,911

2,861

9,186

14,370 Cost of lease pool equipment sales 263

1,263

1,162

7,571 Cost of other equipment sales 595

70

1,655

172

4,293

5,282

16,384

25,563 Gross profit (loss) $ 1,184

$ 91

$ 999

$ (4,644)

