Mitcham Industries to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. ("Mitcham" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that its senior management will attend the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference in New York on September 25, 2019.

Rob Capps, Co-CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 25 at approximately 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time (2:55 p.m. Central Time) and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors throughout the conference. Mitcham's presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.mitchamindustries.com/events-and-presentations and a copy of the presentation will be available that day in the same location. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link for a duration of 180 days.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mitchamindustries.com

