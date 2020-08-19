Mitchel Nakken Joins Palm Tree as Managing Director and Head of Transitions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, announced today that Mitchel Nakken has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Transitions. In addition to leading the Transitions practice for Palm Tree, he is also responsible for driving growth across all areas of the firm. Mr. Nakken brings extensive post-close integration experience, helping to ease business transitions to new ownership by establishing continuity, improving information flow, and augmenting key implementation work streams within the finance, FP&A, treasury, and accounting departments for both private equity and large corporate clients.

"I have known Mitchel for a number of years, and he was part of the motivation for Palm Tree to start our Transitions practice," said Pardis Nasseri, Managing Director and President of Palm Tree. "Now, instead of competing with Mitchel, I look forward to working alongside him to expand our firm."

Mr. Nakken has over a decade of experience working in the financial markets in support of all aspects of the sell- and buy-side process for private equity, large corporate, and middle market companies. Prior to joining Palm Tree, Mr. Nakken led the Performance Improvement practice for a middle-market investment banking and consulting firm, where he developed, managed, and executed a variety of financial consulting engagements for the firm's largest clients, including both public- and private equity-owned companies.

"The unique approach to financial consulting at Palm Tree, along with the firm's unwavering commitment to quality, is well known throughout the industry," said Mr. Nakken. "My leadership style, experience, and core values align perfectly with Pardis and the team at Palm Tree. This combination will drive significant value for our clients."

Mr. Nakken received his BA in Finance, with distinction, from the Honors College and Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, where he was also a member of the Financial Markets Institute.

"Throughout the organization, Palm Tree has developed an impressive group of talented and experienced professionals working within an outstanding culture," said Mr. Nakken. "I look forward to being part of this dynamic team and enterprising firm."

About Palm Tree LLC

Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations. Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.

