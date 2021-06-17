Mitchell Collaborates with Toyota to Provide Real-Time Access to Vehicle Recall Data

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Mitchell Cloud Estimating now surfaces VIN-specific recall notices on Toyota vehicles. This gives collision repairers timely access to safety recall information as the estimate is written, helping to improve safety recall completions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently reported that safety recalls affected more than 53 million vehicles and items of motor vehicle equipment in the US. To help ensure this data is easily accessible to collision repairers, Mitchell Cloud Estimating alerts users to active safety and emissions recalls from Toyota. U.S. and Canadian repairers can then share this important information with vehicle owners and incorporate it into their blueprinting process. With the addition of Toyota, Mitchell now provides recall data in Mitchell Cloud Estimating for multiple OEMs.

"Through our collaboration with Mitchell, collision repairers have quick and timely access to important recall notifications which they can use to alert consumers," said Jason Kistner, Senior Manager of Toyota Motor North America. "Our hope is that this collaboration can help lead to increased recall completions meant to improve safety for Toyota owners."

Mitchell's close collaboration with Toyota began in 2015 with the launch of Toyota Recommended Repair Procedures. Also available in Mitchell Cloud Estimating, this OEM repair process automatically surfaces a pre-configured list of all Toyota parts and labor operations associated with the selected repair. This is designed to reduce appraisal time and support technicians in the delivery of repairs that are consistent with Toyota procedures. Additionally, estimators can easily access service and collision repair information bulletins associated with a repair operation directly from Toyota's Technical Information System (TIS). Clicking a link at the line-item level of the estimate eliminates the appraiser's need to reference multiple sources and can improve cycle time.

"Mitchell and Toyota have a long history of working together to support collision repairers and the safe return of vehicle owners to the road," said Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell. "By providing real-time access to Toyota recall and vehicle data, we can help ensure that this information gets into the hands of those who need it most."

For collision repair and property casualty updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims .



About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

