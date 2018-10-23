MITEC Signs Exclusive International Partnership With GICEC

Signing on behalf of MITEC, Gunther Beissel, Chief Executive Officer, remarked that China continues to be a key target market for Malaysia, and MITEC is firmly committed in strengthening bilateral trade relationships year-on-year.

"Collaborations between both countries in the business events industry is not unusual, but ours is the first centre-to-centre partnership. China is not only a pool of opportunities for business, but more importantly, the wealth of knowledge. Vice versa, Malaysia has its unique positioning in many aspects, especially as the world's leading Halal hub. This partnership will enable both parties to explore each other's best practices through flexible, innovative and value-add solutions for the industry," said Beissel.

According to Joey Pather, CEO of GICEC, "One of GICEC's key features is our strategic location. GICEC is located at the center of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, which is regarded by Chinese government as one of the key developing projects in their 13th Five-year Strategy Plan (2016-2020). As one of the business events industry's gateway for China, I am delighted to be able to further widen our horizons through this partnership, aligning the Belt and Road initiative, to further boost economic cooperation and connectivity between both countries."

Joey Pather also expressed, "I am confident that this strategic alliance is not contained only between GICEC and MITEC. Our supply chains will benefit as much as us, from the technical know-how, to generating leads up to converting it into business relationships. We are glad to be part of this impactful and dynamic effort."

Both parties will be working closely to jointly promote and support exchange in profitable business leads linked to trade and public shows with potentials for international outreach and economic impact.

About Tanzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Tanzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center (GICEC) is a multi-functional complex that integrates commercial facilities while offering services for exhibitions and conferences. The load bearing capacity of GICEC is unique in mainland China, which is 10 t/m2. With a total planned built-up area of 390,000m2, the floor area of the venue is 470,000m2.

Deutsche Messe AG, a dominant player in international exhibition industry, was closely involved in the design, construction and the operation of GICEC while offering many professional suggestions. Therefore, the facilities and the operation integrated German elements and international standards.

By leveraging its strategic location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the strong industrial capabilities of the region, GICEC will cultivate itself into an international platform for advanced machinery manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing in the region while also giving rise to a featured convention and exhibition industry city which integrates advanced manufacturing, R&D, conferencing & exhibition, logistics, cultural innovation and so on.

GICEC seeks to become a demonstration center for the advanced equipment manufacturing sector of the Pearl River Delta, the exhibition center for the Chinese machinery manufacturing sector, and the showcase platform for "Made-in-China 2025" and Germany's Industry 4.0 Initiatives. For more information please refer to www.gicec-china.com.

