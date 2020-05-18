MiTek Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, Selects OneTrust for Global Privacy Management

ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and trust software, today announced MiTek Industries, part of the Berkshire Hathaway group, selected OneTrust to operationalize their global privacy program. MiTek uses OneTrust for their global privacy efforts, including Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIAs), Data Mapping, Data Subject Rights Requests, Cookie Compliance and Vendor Risk Management.

Read the case study: MiTek Industries Centralizes Global Privacy Management with OneTrust

MiTek Industries, part of the Berkshire Hathaway group, is a manufacturing building materials and engineering software company. With a global customer base, privacy plays a key role in MiTek's extensive operation.

MiTek Industries operate across numerous global jurisdictions, and their privacy team needs a centralized system for managing their global operations and allowing for more transparent accountability. To maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their privacy program, they implemented a range of OneTrust modules, including Cookie Compliance, Assessment Automation, Data Mapping, Data Subject Access Requests, and Vendor Risk Management.

"OneTrust has become synonymous with privacy within internal communication," said Irakli Kheladze, Global Data Protection Officer, MiTek Industries. "OneTrust puts milestones in place, making these goals more visual and tangible, which really gives privacy some perspective."

"Drawing together MiTek Industries' global privacy operations into the OneTrust platform has demonstrated the power of having centralized program management, both for the privacy team and the wider company," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We're proud to partner with MiTek industries and to help build a culture of privacy across their organization."



To learn more about how MiTek Industries centralize their global privacy program management with OneTrust powers, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email [email protected].



About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and trust technology. More than 5,000 customers use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ Regulatory Research Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

