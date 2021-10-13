Mitigram awarded SWIFT 2021 Trade Finance for Corporates Compatible Application label

Milena Torciano, CEO Mitigram says:

"Mitigram are on a mission to remove friction from global trade financing, so every business can trade freely. Through SWIFT's L2BA connectivity and MT798 standards embedded in our Mitigram application, we now offer our clients access to any trade bank on the planet."

"Mitigram replaces siloed, analogue communication with a fully centralised end-to-end transaction ledger, automated data capture and secure multi-bank communication. I am a passionate believer that when trade finance is seamless and technology is democratised, everyone benefits."

Francesco Lucchese, Head of Trade & Receivable Finance Products, Intesa Sanpaolo adds:

"Intesa Sanpaolo bank have been supporting SWIFT's MT 798 standards for many years and are welcoming additional corporate use of the SWIFT channel and standards in the future."

Mr Stefan Schweigert, Group Head International Business at LBBW Landesbank BadenWürttemberg, commented:

"We are excited to hear about this new SWIFT gateway application coming to the market. This will provide us with an additional capability to expand our digital journey with our clients. We appreciate that Mitigram is now making modern technology available also for the SMEs, the backbone of our economy."

André Casterman, Chair Fintech Committee, ITFA who launched SWIFT's initial trade offering for corporates a decade ago says:

"Corporates and mid-caps can now benefit from a most intuitive multi-banking application dedicated to trade finance. Mitigram's embedded SWIFT connectivity and standards support makes it even more attractive."

"SWIFT-connected corporates also benefit as they embrace Mitigram for trade finance flows. It's a winning proposition for all parties."

About Mitigram

Mitigram is the leading digital platform in global trade financing. Already used by over 200 multinational corporations, leading commodity traders and financial institutions, Mitigram enables seamless assessment of real-time risks, capacity and pricing from partner banks, while leveraging API connectivity and AI for trade execution.

GTR Leader in Trade 2016

EuroFinance Innovation Award Winner 2019

ISO 27001 Certified

SWIFT Trade Finance for Corporates 2021 Certified

