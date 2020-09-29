Mitratech Acquires Acuity ELM, Enhancing its Legal Operations Solutions Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal and compliance software, today announced its acquisition of Acuity ELM, a provider of SaaS e-Billing, matter management, claims defense, and legal hold products to small and mid-size corporate legal teams.

With this acquisition, Mitratech will now be able to offer a comprehensive and complementary range of ELM solutions to suit the needs of legal and claims departments of any size, including small and mid-sized ones. The ease of adoption and use of Acuity ELM's platform also complements Mitratech's existing offerings, as well as the user-centric culture of support and collaboration behind it.

As Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech explained, "Acuity ELM's platform enables anyone from first-time adopters to longtime power users to take advantage of leading-edge features and best-in-class support. Its flexibility and scalability in meeting even a small legal or claims department's needs over time make it a perfect fit for our portfolio."

Acuity ELM provides integrated matter management, outside counsel management, e-Billing, analytics, and reporting, delivered as an adaptable, cloud-based platform. By balancing control, efficiency, cost-consciousness, functionality, and security, it offers a complete solution for small to mid-sized legal and claims departments, one that can scale to meet their demands as they grow or evolve.

Mike Williams says that products aside, it was the two companies' compatible commitments to customer satisfaction that cemented the acquisition. "We were really impressed by the praise they get from their users," he said.

"Mitratech has consistently demonstrated a strong focus on client service, a value we share," agreed Kelley Johnston, CEO of Acuity ELM. "Alignment with Mitratech, one of the top ELM providers today, will enable Acuity to thrive under the strength of Mitratech's reach and resources."

