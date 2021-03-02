Mitrex introduces solar-integrated products to transform buildings into self-sufficient power systems

The company's patented building-integrated photovoltaic technology (BIPV) - via solar cladding and glass railing - extends a building's energy-generating potential from rooftops down to vertical walls. It can be easily installed on new developments, as well as retro-fitted on existing developments. What's most important is that Mitrex's products are not only cost-effective, but aesthetically pleasing for building owners and developers.

"Our mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures," says CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "With residential, commercial and industrial buildings accounting for 40 per cent of annual greenhouse gas emissions globally, it's clear that developers and buildings owners can play an integral role in curbing emissions by investing in BIPV technology."

The Mitrex solar cladding materials can retain the same esthetic as its non-energy-producing counterparts, and can mimic various construction materials such as concrete, timber, or stucco. This allows building owners, architects, and developers to embrace and profit from solar energy without compromising beauty.

Renewable energy, especially solar energy, is not a new concept. However, adoption has historically been hampered by poor esthetics, high price tags and slow production. With the continuous increase in the earth's temperature, proactive solutions – like the use of BIPV technology – are crucial. Various power grids across North America have been compromised in the face of extreme weather due to dated technology. Sustainable, solar-based microgrids have the power to mitigate weather-related power outages, saving cities millions of dollars on power restoration.

"Extreme power outages from weather events can ultimately be avoided if microgrid solutions are implemented," says Hadizadeh. "In the most recent widespread outage in Texas, 3.4 million homes and businesses were without power for a dangerously long period. Self-sufficient systems not only save hundreds of millions of dollars, but also can prevent or limit the effects of climate change on communities."

Mitrex's solar cladding and SolaRail™ are only the beginning. With over 50 projects in the works, the company's extensive investment into R&D promises a plethora of integrated solar products in the near future, including windows, side paneling and more.

Other key benefits of Mitrex's solar solutions include:

Same cost, and in some cases cheaper, than traditional materials while lowering future energy costs

Seamless solar cell integration results in limitless design and colour options, allowing the technology to blend in with any building's design

Potential to claim tax credits and take advantage of government incentives

Strong environmental impact: 13 million kWh of green energy can be produced from one building in 30 years

Contributes to LEED points and reduces building emissions since single-function materials become multi-functional

Excellent wind resistance, high safety standards, bird-friendly

Year-round fabrication and installation capability supported by an exceptional warranty

About Mitrex

Mitrex strives to be a world leader in the green building sector by researching, advancing and manufacturing integrated solar technology. We provide full turnkey services, combining the creation and installation of the building envelope together with solar energy generating systems. Our mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. We carefully balance beauty and efficiency. Our belief is that rapid, low-cost, sustainable manufacturing is economically viable, and is the road to a brighter future for humanity. We will continue to push innovation in integrated solar products. For more information, visit www.mitrex.com

