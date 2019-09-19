Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Announces Plans to Open SpaceJet Montreal Center

"As a Japanese company with a global market, we are building a strong global presence in order to position the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family for success," said Hisakazu Mizutani, President, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation. "We have great respect for the achievements and capabilities in Quebec and are excited to be here."

The birthplace of commercial aviation in Canada, Quebec has a long history of innovation and contribution in the regional category of aircraft. As a result, it is a world-renowned aerospace hub and home to leading air and space companies, including some of Mitsubishi Aircraft's existing partners.

"Our Montreal presence adds to our footprint in major global aerospace hubs, including Nagoya and Washington State," said Alex Bellamy, Chief Development Officer. "Since introducing our product family in June, we have had an overwhelmingly positive response, and we are intent on building the team that allows us to fully support our airline partners and customers. Quebec is an obvious choice for us."

In its first year in the Montreal area, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation intends to create around 100 jobs focused on certification and entry into service of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet products. The company plans to increase that number in the following years. The office will be located in the Boisbriand area.

"This is an exciting moment for the company," said Jean-David Scott, Vice President, SpaceJet Montreal Center, "I am proud to be a part of the team that is focused on the future of regional aviation and bringing opportunities to the region."

The company will hold a recruitment fair on Saturday, September 21st at Montreal Grandé (1862 Rue le Ber). The company invites experienced aerospace professionals with a focus on product development to attend. Details and registration can be found here.

About Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation develops, produces, sells and supports the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of next-generation regional jets, which offer the most spacious cabins, widest economy seats, highest aisle clearance and most overhead bin capacity of any aircraft in their class. The company headquarters are in Nagoya, Japan, and its U.S. headquarters are in Renton, Washington, U.S. Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation is a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

