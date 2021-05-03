Mitsubishi Corporation Eyes Agrifood Innovation Through Partnership with Trendlines Agrifood

MISGAV and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendlines Agrifood, an investment vehicle of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on high-growth medical and agrifood technologies, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") for the identification of emerging technologies and start-ups of interest to their global integrated business enterprise.

Organized into ten business groups, MC operations span virtually every industry, and it is actively exploring innovation coming from Israel, where the agrifood sector has seen tremendous development in the past decade.

Trendlines Agrifood holds a wealth of experience in scouting and evaluating agrifood technologies for investment and development. MC hopes to tap into this experience and together identify promising technologies that can be built and provide breakthrough innovation to global enterprises.

CEO Trendlines Agrifood Nitza Kardish PhD., remarked: "Collaborating with MC is synergistic. We gain invaluable market and industry insights from a global leader in their field, and MC leverages on our experience in technology evaluation and development."

MC Tel-Aviv's CInO and Head of Partnerships & Ventures, Leor Ben-Yakov, commented: "General Manager, Mr. Takashi Kai, and I are very excited about working with Trendlines. Our office is the Headquarters' forward outpost mandated to tap into the Israeli innovation ecosystem across several key industries. By partnering with a highly reputable partner such as Trendlines we are basically creating a win-win-win collaboration opportunity for Trendlines, for MC and, of course, for top notch start-ups in Israel and abroad."

About Trendlines Agrifood

Trendlines Agrifood, an investment vehicle of The Trendlines Group, invests in agricultural and food technologies ("agrifood tech") that help solve the global food crisis. We partner with entrepreneurs, innovators, leading players, and investors to develop an ecosystem that encourages innovation in this sector. Our dynamic professional, entrepreneurial team shares know-how, best practices, and the mutual support necessary to enable Trendlines Agrifood's portfolio companies to succeed and flourish.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation, one of the largest Japanese general trading companies (Sogo Sosha), is a global integrated business enterprise with operations spanning ten Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. MC has over 200 bases of operations in approximately 90 countries worldwide as well as a global network of ~1400 group companies.

