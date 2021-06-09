Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Appoints Equipment Depot As Non-Exclusive Dealer For Wisconsin And Northern Michigan

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today that it has appointed Equipment Depot as its non-exclusive dealer for the Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® brands across Wisconsin and Northern Michigan, effective July 1, 2021.

Bringing more than 80 years of experience within the material handling industry, Equipment Depot will now represent the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands across 23 states and 50+ locations.

"The appointment of Equipment Depot in Wisconsin and Northern Michigan will further extend Equipment Depot's coverage and strengthen their ability to support customers across the region," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas.

"We're excited to further serve the Wisconsin and Northern Michigan markets," said David Turner, president and CEO of Equipment Depot. "As a long-time provider in the material handling industry, our core focus is to help our customers succeed by offering an unmatched range of services and solutions. We look forward to this next chapter ahead."

Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp. will also continue serving as a dedicated Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich dealer across Wisconsin and Northern Michigan. For more than forty years, Wisconsin Lift Truck has served as a dealer for the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group and have consistently been recognized as a top performing "Dealer of Excellence" throughout their history.

"We're proud to continue our existing partnership with the Wisconsin Lift Truck team, who is known for their dedication to providing first-class customer service," said Sneddon. "We value their continued support and high level of commitment to the industry."

Founded in 1962, Wisconsin Lift Truck is the flagship company for the Wolter Group of Companies.

For further information regarding Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer network and its full suite of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Equipment Depot

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental company. Through its coast-to-coast network of over 50 locations, Equipment Depot provides new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, automation and strategic warehouse solutions for customers in a wide array of industries. The company's commitment to service is backed by its one-of-a-kind promise: Performance. Guaranteed.® For more information, visit www.eqdepot.com.

About Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp.

Founded in 1962 by Otto J. Wolter, Wisconsin Lift Truck, member of Wolter Group LLC, supplies a wide range of forklifts & material handling equipment, service, parts & accessories, rentals, training, as well as industrial storage & handling solutions and fleet management services. Over the decades Wisconsin Lift Truck has become the trusted source for these solutions and much more under the Wolter Group LLC umbrella. For more information, visit www.wisconsinlift.com.

About Wolter Group LLC

A family-owned and operated group of companies, Wolter Group provides service, parts, rentals, and training, as well as material handling equipment, industrial storage & handling, automation & robotics, engineered systems, cranes & hoists, standby power & generators, workplace storage, railcar movers, and fleet management services. Wolter Group has a highly trained staff of over 450 employees who take pride in delivering superior service to over 20,000 customers throughout WI, IL, IN, OH, KY, MO, and Upper MI.

