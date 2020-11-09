Mitsubishi Motors Announces Additions And Improvements Across Its U.S. Dealership Network

Additionally, MMNA marked the completion of four new-construction or heavily renovated facilities opened under the company's corporate Visual Identity Program. The stores executed comprehensive renovations of their existing structures, or built new structures entirely, to align with the new era of Mitsubishi Motors' retail experience. The program points to the modernization and reinvention of the brand through distinctive design language, all to deliver a more comfortable and more open and inviting sales experience. These facilities are:

Auto Gallery Mitsubishi in Murrieta, California

DeMontrond Mitsubishi in Texas City, Texas

Palm Beach Mitsubishi in Palm Beach, Florida

Vern Eide Mitsubishi in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

"We are excited to welcome our newest dealer partners. Their commitment and investment in Mitsubishi Motors is a vote of confidence for our collective future," said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer, MMNA. "As we plan for the launch of three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign by the second quarter of 2021, we look forward to working closely with our dealer partners across the country to drive Mitsubishi Motors to new sales successes in 2021."

The Visual Identity Program will enhance customers' experience in a high-quality retail environment, working in concert with the brand's "Drive your Ambition" brand message to engage and inspire customers across all Mitsubishi retail stores. The main color palette is cool and muted, with black, gray and red accents that match Mitsubishi Motors' brand colors. The Visual Identity Program ensures clean branding throughout the showroom and service waiting areas to tell a consistent, upscale brand story.

These new and remodeled retail facilities across the U.S. are the latest in tangible examples of the ongoing plan to rejuvenate every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors and its operations in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to each touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

For more on Mitsubishi Motors and its U.S. dealer network, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 325 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mitsubishicars.com

