Mitsubishi Motors Announces Industry-Leading New Work-From-Home Policy

"Our new work from home policy comes down to one thing: tremendous trust in our employee team," said recently appointed MMNA CEO Mark Chaffin. "Over the last two years, our employees have risen to the challenges of a global pandemic and historic supply chain disruptions, and they've propelled the brand to record-breaking sales success. They've demonstrated they can do it all, while working from their home and company offices. That commitment should be rewarded with confidence and flexibility, and today, that's what we're doing."

In mid-2019, MMNA relocated its operations from Cypress, Calif. to Franklin, Tenn., just outside of Nashville, in a move to reinvent every aspect of the brand. In April 2020, its new-from-the-ground-up, state-of-the-art North American headquarters opened, featuring open-and-airy, sunlit workspaces. In spite of the pandemic, MMNA hired more than 150 new team members, and the office remained open for those who wished to come in, providing they followed strict COVID protocols.

Although this new policy will allow employees to choose to continue working from home, MMNA will continue its commitment to investing, volunteering and hiring locally in the communities where its offices are located.

"If you're looking for an inclusive company, with a bright future, that respects you as an individual and as a professional, I can think of no better place than Mitsubishi Motors. One of our corporate values is 'People First,' and we are putting that value into action in every facet of the employee experience." said Chaffin.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

